Commentary: Beware of not-so-hidden costs of retail competition in electric sector

The one constant I heard as a utility consumer advocate is that no one wants higher electric bills. That’s why South Carolina should proceed with caution when considering whether and how to introduce electricity competition, as experience in other states shows these efforts can lead to significantly higher costs for consumers.
The S.C. Legislature is considering two bills to study electric market reforms: S.998 and H.4940. But these proposals go far beyond wholesale electricity markets and include consideration of retail electricity competition.
The distinction between wholesale electricity market competition and retail electricity competition is significant for consumers. It is important not to conflate the two. Wholesale competition creates markets for power generators, distribution utilities, large sophisticated end-use customers and other parties to buy and sell electricity and related services, whereas retail competition enables individual residential customers and small businesses to purchase their electricity from sellers other than utilities. In my experience as Connecticut’s consumer advocate and president of the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, retail competition has cost electricity customers hundreds of millions of dollars.
As lawmakers consider their options, I urge them to study the consumer experience in other states that have created retail electric competition — often misleadingly called “electric choice” — to see the added costs and marketing abuses inflicted on consumers by this model. There’s no real choice involved as the electrons that comprise electricity are all the same. The only choice is how much you pay for them.
Ongoing analysis of Connecticut data shows that year after year, residential consumers who buy electricity from third-party resellers pay more than those who buy from utilities. From roughly 2015-19, Connecticut residents with third-party service paid an estimated $240 million more than consumers who bought directly from their utility. Studies by regulators and consumer advocates in New York, Maine and Maryland reached similar conclusions.
If you live in these states, these third-party salespeople are everywhere, calling your house at dinnertime, knocking on your door and filling your mailboxes and email with fliers, trying to persuade you to buy electricity from them. Most of these salespeople work on commission, which makes them relentless.
The result is a steady stream of consumer complaints that include:
• Misleading sale pitches that give false information on electric rates.
• Bait-and-switch contracts that started with a low rate and then jumped up, to even double or triple rate increases.
• Impersonations and spoofing of utility personnel insisting that the consumer has to change their electricity supplier or face disconnection.
• Targeting of low-income, English language learners, disabled and elderly consumers.
There are ways to bring more competition, innovation and collaboration into our energy markets without implementing retail electricity competition. In Virginia, Dominion Energy belongs to a regional transmission organization but remains vertically integrated for most consumers. S.C. utilities are part of e4Carolina, a coalition of energy companies studying innovation. North Carolina and Arizona, both vertically integrated, have some of the highest installations of solar panels in the country.
The energy sector is evolving and integrating new technologies and renewable options. But retail electricity offers none of these advantages, only higher prices and abusive marketing techniques. Well-crafted public policy, engaged regulators, interested consumers and high-performing utilities will bring us the grid of the future — not third-party electricity re-sellers adding millions in extra costs to our electric bills.
Elin Swanson Katz is the managing director of utilities and associate general counsel at Tilson Technology Management. She is a former consumer advocate for the state of Connecticut and a former president of the National Association State Utility Consumer Advocates.