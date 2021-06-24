Commentary: Beware China when seeking to regulate big tech

In a time of ever-increasing partisanship in Washington, a number of congressional Democrats and Republicans have shown a certain level of unity lately over the issue of domestic technology regulation.
Republicans are, no doubt, still smarting from crackdowns on tech platforms of conservative figures such as Donald Trump, while Democrats seem to fear, in particular, the growing commercial power of these large and ever-expanding public companies.
Whatever the merits of these various concerns, it seems to me that a huge piece of the conversation is missing when considering limiting the growth of, or even shrinking and dismantling, these American companies. That missing piece is China: a powerful and growing nation-state whose leaders and accepted political ideology are bitterly at odds with the classic liberal thought upon which our national strength and heritage rest.
For the past several years, I have managed growing businesses based in Columbia in the fields of social media marketing, technology and e-commerce. During this time, I have seen, firsthand, China’s homegrown tech capabilities explode.
Huawei is the world’s largest maker of telecom equipment and has no clear U.S. competitor to challenge its reach.
WeChat, China’s leading social media platform, has more monthly users than Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.
Many have watched as TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has passed a billion worldwide users — people who spend on average almost an hour a day on the Chinese app.
And do not forget Baidu or Alibaba, homegrown Chinese alternatives to Google and Amazon, which harbor global ambitions.
Domestic conversations in the United States over censorship, market power and the role of technology in American society all have their place. But we would do well to remember that the technology companies in Washington’s crosshairs are American companies. These are homegrown startups that began their lives in garages and college dorms; today, they employ hundreds of thousands of Americans and, directly and indirectly, support the financial livelihoods of millions more.
My own businesses rely extensively on free services offered by many of these companies to conduct our work here in South Carolina and across the country.
The People’s Republic of China is a nation fundamentally opposed to the American vision of freedom, equality before the law and classic liberal thought.
As China grows more powerful, ambitious and antagonistic with every passing day, the question bears asking: If we cut off our own domestic technology industry at the knees, who will fill the vacuum?
Perhaps our children will be “Baiduing” their homework instead of “Googling” it sooner than we ever thought possible.
Franklin McGuire Jr. is president and CEO of Heritage Brands, a social media technology company based in Columbia. He also is the founder and creative director of Civvies Supply, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand specializing in military-themed apparel and home goods based in Charleston. He serves in the S.C. Army National Guard and earned a bachelor's degree from The Citadel.