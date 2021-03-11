Commentary: Benjamin Boseman is another Charleston leader 'obscured by time'

As the March 1 editorial, “Red Letter Day for Overlooked SC Statesman,” observed, Joseph Rainey’s life and achievements created an opportunity to investigate the past and learn “from figures whose stories have been obscured by time.”
Dr. Benjamin A. Boseman Jr. is precisely such a figure. A prominent leader in post-Civil War Charleston, he has long since faded from familiarity. He was an African American medical doctor who came to South Carolina with black Union troops during the Civil War. He went on to serve three terms in the S.C. House of Representatives and was one of the first two black members of the board of trustees of South Carolina College, now the University of South Carolina. Boseman also served eight years as Charleston’s postmaster.
He was born in New York in 1840 and raised in the Hudson River town of Troy, N.Y. He embarked on a career in medicine by serving as an apprentice to a white physician, Dr. Thomas C. Brinsmade. Boseman briefly attended Dartmouth College and went on to the Medical College of Maine, which was associated with Bowdoin College. He earned a medical degree after writing a dissertation on medical statistics.
During the Civil War, Boseman was a contract surgeon with Union soldiers on Hilton Head Island. He opened a medical practice in Charleston after the war, and was elected to the General Assembly in 1868, where he introduced the first civil rights bill in South Carolina legislative history. He and other black political leaders were not much interested in integration, but they were determined to prevent discrimination that excluded black people from hotels, restaurants, bars, streetcars and railroad coaches.
Boseman’s measure passed in the House but failed in the Senate. It later passed in modified form under the guidance of Beaufort Rep. Robert Smalls.
With Francis L. Cardozo, Boseman was elected to the South Carolina College Board of Trustees in 1869, and he was elected secretary of the board in 1872. Surprisingly, neither man advocated for the admission of black students or the appointment of black faculty members. Black men were welcomed to the college only after neither Cardozo nor Boseman was reelected to a second four-year term.
Boseman was also one of the investors and board members of the ill-fated black-owned Enterprise Railroad. In 1870, the railroad was planned as a venture to haul freight by horse-drawn vehicles on tracks between the Cooper River wharves and the South Carolina Railroad terminal at the city’s northern boundary. It did not thrive in part because the city’s black draymen strongly opposed it. White businessmen eventually took control of the Enterprise.
Dr. Boseman purchased a home on Coming Street near Calhoun in Charleston’s prosperous and bustling black neighborhood. He and his wife, Virginia, had two children, Christopher and Ada. The family belonged to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and he was a member of the exclusive Brown Fellowship Society.
President Ulysses S. Grant appointed Boseman the postmaster of Charleston in 1873. He replaced Stanley G. Trott at the post office, then located in the Exchange Building at the foot of Broad Street. Ordinarily during the 19th century in America, the local post office was a lucrative source of political patronage. But not in Charleston and other coastal cities. The customhouse dispensed the spoils of political victories, and Charleston’s customhouse was dominated by white Republicans during Reconstruction.
President Rutherford B. Hayes reappointed Boseman postmaster in 1877. Sadly, Boseman died of Bright’s disease (kidney failure) in 1881, at age 40.
He was buried in his hometown of Troy. The News and Courier paused to regret his passing with faint words of praise for the black leader: “In his position as postmaster he was civil and accommodating, and, as far as his capacity went, was an excellent public officer.”
William C. Hine of Mount Pleasant is a retired history professor at S.C. State University. Reach him at whine@scsu.edu.