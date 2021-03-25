Commentary: Beeple, digital property and the need to change SC currency laws

The Charleston digital artist Beeple sold a nonfungible token for $69.3 million on March 11 at a Christie’s auction.
The underlying property is nothing more than a computer file that generates a collage of Beeple’s work. This is a strictly digital asset. The owner of the NFT can, of course, print the file and put it on his wall or anywhere else.
Certification by Beeple, aka Mike Winkelmann who lives in Ladson, says that this version is the original one distinguishes this digital copy of the collage from the many other digital copies. This is the original one. Apparently, Beeple retains the copyright and other usual ownership rights. The ownership of this original copy is certified on a blockchain, a software creation of the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin.
So far, entertaining, a bit strange and very nice for Mike Winkelmann, but is there more?
There is. Nonfungible tokens have gone from being a footnote in online activity to being prominent and involving hundreds of millions of dollars. Besides art images, NFTs have been created for digital files of songs. The National Basketball Association is selling them for images of clips of Top Shots. Rob Gronkowski from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has created nonfungible tokens of pictures of himself.
A lot of enthusiasm, a new type of asset and lots of money are a recipe for fraudulent activity. And that has happened: It is not so hard to take some images, make some digital certificates and sell them as NFTs. While no doubt fraud is part of the problem, there also is another part.
Because digital assets on blockchains are a new type of asset, the application of existing law is uncertain. What does it mean to certify that this particular file is the original one? The creator of the nonfungible tokens retains other copies, and they’re all indistinguishable. What care should the creators take that the certified copy is the original one? What if they don’t? Does it matter?
This might seem unimportant, particularly if NFTs end up as nothing more than a fad.
But digital assets are not a passing fad. Blockchains are a natural way to record ownership. Blockchains are immutable digital ledgers. Their legal status as signifiers of ownership is not so clear, though, in law in general or in South Carolina law. In a court case, a judge would have to interpret how to apply existing case law and statutory law. The applicable laws give no thought to digital assets, which did not exist when these laws were written.
To take what seems like a surprising example, a student in one of my cryptocurrency and blockchain classes was buying and selling bitcoin in Clemson. He provided a market in the college town and earned some income doing it.
His purchases and sales may well have been illegal. South Carolina, along with other states, has laws requiring people or companies transferring money as a business to get a license. These laws apply to businesses such as Western Union. The purpose of these laws is to limit money laundering and terrorist financing. All well and good, but the legal cost of obtaining a license is not trivial, certainly for a college student. There has been no definitive statement that the law does, or does not, apply to buying and selling bitcoin.
No one in South Carolina has been prosecuted for this, and I have no reason to think they will be. But the threat is there. A young man in Florida was prosecuted. Prosecutors using their discretion decide whether there will be prosecution, not the law. Nobody thought about college kids buying and selling digital currency when they wrote money transmission laws.
It is time to rethink these laws. A good start is H.3495, the S.C. Blockchain Industry Empowerment Act. More should be done with a concerted effort, as Wyoming is doing.
Just as with NFTs, South Carolina can become a leader in new technology. We have talented people, a nice place to live and a not-too-burdensome government. With the right laws, we can take a prominent place in developing this new technology.
Gerald P. Dwyer is a professor and BB&T scholar at Clemson University, where he teaches a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchains. He was the founding director of the Center for Financial Innovation and Stability and a vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.