More than low pay or large class sizes or behavioral problems they aren’t equipped to handle, it's the bathroom break — or lack thereof — that best captures the bang-your-head-against-the-wall frustration that S.C. teachers are feeling.
So it seemed like a breakthrough earlier this year when House members said, “You’re right; it’s insane that you can’t even go to the bathroom during the school day,” and added a section to their big education bill guaranteeing teachers at least 30 minutes each day when they are not required to supervise any students.
But on Wednesday, senators learned that there’s already a law guaranteeing “duty free lunch periods for teachers” in grades one through six, which is where most of the complaints appeared to come from.
That left lawmakers throwing up their arms in frustration during what was supposed to be the big Senate Education Committee meeting where they’d pass the big House-approved bill to fix all the problems in our public schools.
“Do we amend it to say we really mean it this time,” an exasperated Senate President Harvey Peeler asked. “Where’s the disconnect? Is it the department (of Education)? Is it the school board? Is it the principals?”
Perhaps it's closer to home.
Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree quickly returned to a point he had been making just a few minutes earlier: about how legislators “don’t write (school district) budgets, don’t hire teachers, don’t set curriculums,” because school districts “are local government subdivisions that have the autonomy to govern themselves.” About how there’s a limit to what can be accomplished by the Legislature “unless we’re just gonna take over every district.”
Maybe that’s not what we need — although, hold that thought. But one thing we absolutely do need is to understand that our schools are not a local issue and school districts are not “local government subdivisions,” as just about everybody in the Legislature seems determined to believe.
Local government issues are important to local communities but not to the state: how big the police or sheriff’s department will be, how tough or friendly the zoning laws will be, how high or low the city and county taxes will be.
Education, on the other hand, affects us all. Education is the responsibility of us all. It’s right there in the state constitution, Article XI, Section 3: “The General Assembly shall provide for the maintenance and support of a system of free public schools open to all children in the State.”
The import of the much-maligned “minimally adequate” Supreme Court ruling wasn’t that it set a low bar — a constitutional requirement is, by definition, a minimum — but that it established, for the first time, that it was the responsibility of the state of South Carolina to provide a decent education, and not just a free one, to all the kids in our state.
And for good reason: When poor kids in Jasper or Allendale or Lee County don’t get a decent education, they become a drain on our society. They end up receiving public benefits that people in Charleston and Columbia and Greenville and all the rest of the state have to pay for. Or they might become criminals, and all of us have to pay to build more prisons. Those of us who do not live in Jasper or Allendale or Lee County might even become their direct victims.
Where our Legislature has failed over and over is in its refusal to fully embrace the idea that state government — and, since this is a legislative state, our Legislature — is responsible for what works and what fails in our schools.
If the Legislature sets a policy that school districts ignore, then yes, it is the right, the responsibility, the duty of the Legislature to fix that. That could mean imposing penalties. Or taking over the districts. Or maybe trying something entirely new, like starting all over. Like throwing out all the school boards and creating a single statewide school district, with 30 or 40 population-based local councils to handle discipline and hire and fire regional superintendents. And putting the best teachers in the districts with the most struggling students. And providing all-day programs and summer programs that will give those kids the extra attention they need. Because it’s going to take that if we want to save them — and save ourselves from what they become if we don’t save them.
Eliminating local school districts might not be the solution. But it might be. And we’re not capable of even considering such a thing as long as we insist on believing that schools are local responsibilities. And we’re not capable of ever fixing them until we're willing to consider radical changes.
