Commentary: Bar exam petition was more nuanced than editorial suggested

Law schools train students to read carefully and choose words precisely. One can imagine our shock, then, when we read The Post and Courier’s editorial, “SC Supreme Court made the right call on the Bar exam,” and its bold assertion, “(M)ore than 150 people recently asked the high court to let new graduates of the USC and Charleston schools of law practice law without taking the Bar exam.”
The editorial went a step further and said, “Since some unidentified number of the 150 unidentified petitioners were deans and professors of the law schools and S.C. attorneys, we suspect that this was in part an attempt to use the pandemic as an excuse to eliminate the exam altogether.”
In actuality, the petition did not unequivocally ask the Supreme Court to adopt a so-called “diploma privilege” — admission to the bar based only on graduation from the school. The petition, which was dated before the court’s order listing the conditions under which the exam would be admitted, did three things: First, it asked for transparency; this was reasonable considering it had been some weeks since bar applicants had last heard from the Court. Second, it noted legitimate public health concerns with holding the bar exam in-person. And finally, the petitioners wrote, “We humbly suggest that, if it is determined that the July Bar Examination cannot be safely administered, you consider following in the footsteps of the Supreme Courts of Utah and Washington by providing the option of emergency diploma privilege.”
Notice the petitioners’ word choice: if. A condition. A proviso. A contingency. Not an absolute request for diploma privilege; not some sneaky way (as the editorial suggested) to get away without doing a hard task. Sara Coello’s article (“SC’s next generation of attorneys asks court to reconsider bar exam requirement”) correctly noted that the petition was a conditional request of the court. The request was dependent on it being unsafe to administer the bar exam. The court since issued an order with numerous — and some would say strict — rules. Indeed, the court was so careful that Charleston School of Law’s request to provide lunch to its graduates during a break in the exam was denied out of concerns around social distancing.
The petition was restrained, conditional and carefully and respectfully written. The same cannot be said for the editorial.
Larry Cunningham is the dean and a professor at Charleston School of Law. Colin Miller is the associate dean for faculty development and a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.