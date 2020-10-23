Commentary: Bailey misses the mark on Sullivan's Island maritime forest

I am disheartened at how misleading many of Steve Bailey's comments were in his Oct. 18 "paradise lost" commentary on the Sullivan's Island maritime forest.

Yes, Greg Hammond won his seat on Sullivan's Island Town Council by one vote. But Bachman Smith won by a mere two votes more. And in that same election, Kaye Smith won by a landslide, surpassing any other candidate.

The residents voted, and these council members were elected. Duly elected council members cast votes, and those votes will stand despite Mr. Bailey's call for them not to. This is America, after all. What's more, calling people who volunteer their time to help the community "bums" is inappropriate.

To say oceans and tides are rising is true. In fact, the back side of the island is in trouble. It floods with each king tide, as it did again recently, filling yards and properties with brackish water. If all those who oppose the mediation agreement settlement believe trees alleviate flooding, then the marsh-side homeowners should be putting trees up all over the back side of this island.

I suspect if it was suggested to the few marsh-front residents who have voiced opposition to the settlement that they plant trees that block their views to protect the island, they would respond with a thundering “No way."

With regard to Mr. Bailey's derogatory reference to "beachfront millionaires," if being a "millionaire" means owning a home with a value of more than $1 million, it is safe to say that nearly every resident on Sullivan’s Island is a millionaire, not just residents on the beachfront. But that is not the point. The point is the town did not live up to its obligation in the Land Trust Agreement to manage the accreted land. So, rich or poor, the town is not above the law.

If Mr. Bailey lived on Sullivan's, he might recognize that coyotes do live in the overgrowth, they pose a threat and they often have killed domestic animals. Additionally, on July 5, a fire broke out at 2 a.m. on Station 22. It was caused by fireworks. It got out of hand quickly, spreading to some trees and getting perilously close to a home. The fire department was called by a resident who luckily was awake when it happened. I shudder to think what would have occurred otherwise. So, yes, a fire can happen.

Last I checked, legal mediations are not open to the public. As required by law, the mediation was held in a private session. The commentary implies it was done in secret. I’ve attended meetings for years on this very subject. The accreted land has been discussed many times. Residents have had every opportunity to be as informed as they want to be, but that requires some commitment, and that commitment means showing up. Very few do.

Mayor Pat O’Neil, who made the "deforestation" comment, signed the first mediation settlement agreement in 2011. This was far more aggressive than the current agreement. I have never heard Mr. O'Neil talk about that settlement agreement. The mayor should be informing residents, not inflaming them.

The suggestion that people sell their homes to resolve this issue is nonsensical. Would this same logic apply to the folks opposed to maintaining the accreted land? Should they, too, follow Mr. Bailey's suggestion and move?

Conservation requires maintenance. Referring to the council members targeted and harassed as the “four cutters” is erroneous and ridiculous. The council settled a lawsuit. Choices had to be made, and they were. The South Carolina Supreme Court spoke, as did the residents when they elected the current seven council members. And that’s the end of the story.

Kimberly Brown is a parent, neighbor and full-time non-beachfront resident of Sullivan’s Island. She has followed the conversation closely regarding management of the accreted land and various other town issues for several years.