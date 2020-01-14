Kim Jong Un and his advisers no doubt took note of how the U.S. pulled off the stealthy drone strike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. No one could be more attuned to the danger than Kim, who is exposed in the open when he goes about inspecting an army base here or a chemical plant there. It has got to be scary knowing he could be wiped out by a drone. Above, President Donald Trump meets with Kim on June 30, 2019, at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)