With less than a year before the historically pivotal South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, the Lowcountry is becoming a frequent stomping ground for many candidates. For those candidates to have a shot at winning in 2020, they need our votes.
For much of Charleston to not be underwater in 2100 or sooner, we need swift action, not rhetoric, to combat climate change. Next year’s primary is our chance to save our city.
The science connecting sea level rise to global warming is clear, as is the day-to-day reality. Already, Charleston residents are being forced to move out of their homes because the water creeps in or the cost of flood insurance is too high. Employees of downtown hospitals have a difficult time getting to work on days when the water is high. Parents can’t get their children to school.
Long accustomed to flooding, Charlestonians tend to think of it as a local problem with local solutions. Understandably, as sea level rise causes worsening flooding, Charleston residents have been putting pressure on city government to tackle drainage problems and shore up infrastructure. To some extent, the city has responded, engaging in the Dutch Dialogues, developing storm water rules and funding drainage projects.
But at some point, unless coordinated international action is taken, we will no longer be able to keep the water out. In all likelihood, such coordinated international action will happen only if it is led by an American president.
That is where we come in. It's possible that no coastal community will have a greater say in who becomes the next Democratic nominee than we will. We must demand that in order to extend their campaigns, the candidates must tell us how they will protect and promote communities like ours.
The candidates want to hear from South Carolina voters. When Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in Charleston in February, she said, “I believe that the people of South Carolina are ultimately going to elect their next president, the next president of the United States, based on issues.” Let’s make clear that those issues include protecting vulnerable communities from the economic instability that climate change will cause.
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren asks how to make life easier for working people in South Carolina, we can have a conversation with her about how good jobs in the Lowcountry are possible only if working people can get to work.
Or when Sen. Cory Booker emphasizes that, as a former mayor, he understands the power of community, we can ask him how he would support communities along the South Carolina coast in the face of rising water, stronger hurricanes, bigger heat waves and crumbling infrastructure.
There are many questions that the candidates must answer. Will they prioritize combating climate change among their other policy goals? Do they believe it would be more effective to make curbing emissions part of a broader overarching agenda, or to focus on it as a discrete challenge? What is the best way to shift away from fossil fuels? How can we ensure that all countries do their fair share? The candidates’ answers will inform our choice.
The future of Charleston and countless communities like it across the globe depend on how the next president answers these questions. Given our importance on the primary calendar, let’s make sure the candidates know that our votes depend on it too.
Becca Ellison is a Charleston native and student at Harvard Law School. She studied environmental policy at Yale where her senior thesis was on climate change in Charleston. She is spending part of this summer working for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.