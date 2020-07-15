Commentary: As flood levels rise, home values ebb — in Charleston and beyond

Before hurricane season began, I found myself regularly checking various national weather websites to get updates on the latest tropical storms. I hoped they wouldn’t hit our coast and prayed that, if they did, the damage and flooding would be limited.
As I checked, somewhat frantically, I thought to myself: “Here we go again. What will the impact and the costs be this time?”
I hate to boil it down to dollars and cents, but hurricanes in the Lowcountry have taken a big financial toll. Until fairly recently, I owned a historic 1929 home on Beaufain Street. When I bought it in 1997, I thought I would be there for many decades to come.
Even before we suffered three floods in four years (2015-18) — floods brought by storm surges and larger storms fueled by a changing climate — I had had enough with the extensive, time-consuming, unsettling and expensive restoration and reconstruction efforts.
I wanted out. I decided to put the home up for sale, just before the major hit we took from Irma in 2017, which brought 36 inches of water outside my home and 8 inches swirling inside. That hit led to a complete demolition of my first floor, which rendered my home unlivable.
Triple floods also hampered the salability of my home, leading to price drop after price drop — 11 in total. Storm after storm, flood after flood, and repair after repair, people simply did not want to buy a house with a chronic risk of flooding. Unfortunately, the flooding was and still is all too common as the climate continues to change.
My home’s value went from just under $1 million before all the storm damage to around half that when a buyer from “off” essentially purchased it for the lot. He wanted it torn down, at my expense, so he could build a towering, over-sized climate-proof home in its place.
After an enormous amount of effort, paperwork and persistence working with both the city and FEMA, the house came down, with the help of a complex and hard-earned grant from the latter. I was eligible for that only due to excessive flood losses over the years.
City planning staff labeled me the “trailblazer,” charting unknown territory to get this unconventional request approved. The demise of property values due to flooding, which led to a demolished home in my case, is a new journey for many — and I was, unfortunately, along for the ride and in the headlines as a result.
I’m not alone in seeing my equity disappear as a result of climate-fueled storms and associated flooding. Research from the University of Colorado and Pennsylvania State University has shown that homes can sell for nearly 7% less if they’re threatened by flooding and climate impacts, with the most vulnerable selling for nearly 15% less. The study found that buyers “demand a discount to bear the risk of future sea level rise.”
The numbers are similar closer to home, too. The First Street Foundation released a study in 2018 that showed Charleston homes have lost $266 million in value since 2005 because of coastal flooding.
But I’m worried that this is just the tip of the iceberg in property value impacts as severe storms and flooding persist. We must simultaneously become more resilient and protect our communities from rising seas and frequent flooding while we reduce emissions that contribute to a changing climate and these storms.
We cannot and will not build and engineer our way out of the climate mess we’re in. Believe me, I tried.
The first step is to accept that things are getting worse and will not improve unless we act. Only then can we use our innovation, ingenuity and entrepreneurship to reduce emissions and address the root causes of stronger and more frequent storms.
If we can do that, we will find ways to grow our economy, protect our quality of life, sustain property values, save our planet for generations to come — and just maybe stay in our homes a bit longer.
Elizabeth Boineau is a public relations and crisis communications consultant and owns E. Boineau & Company in Charleston.