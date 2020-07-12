Commentary: Army Corps' plan for Charleston is worse than doing nothing at all

In April, the Army Corps of Engineers released a proposal for protecting Charleston from storm surge using nearly $2 billion of concrete walls, riprap breakwaters, pump stations and property buyouts.

The same week the report was released, clients and friends called us to inquire: What did we think? Would it work? What are the risks?

Robinson Design Engineers is a local team of hydrologists, ecological engineers and hydraulics engineers. For 12 years we have solved problems related to water and helped communities across the Southeast incorporate nature-based solutions into their water management plans.

We invested $25,000 worth of our time examining the dense Army Corps study and translating its proposals into lay terms for our Charleston neighbors. We refused funding from potential partners to remain independent in our approach. We then submitted our critical assessment report to the Army Corps as part of the public comment period.

Our conclusion: The Army Corps plan would make matters worse than if we did nothing at all.

This assertion is not meant to call into question the expertise and capabilities of the Army Corps. Rather, we question the shortsightedness of the problem statement, and the simplistic solutions offered.

The sea wall will not solve flooding. It will, however, create a false sense of security and will disconnect us from our iconic waterways. Worse, this costly, concrete barricade will distract us from alternatives we have wisely considered yet taken few steps to realize.

We agree some type of barrier is warranted as part of a comprehensive flooding plan for Charleston. However, the Army Corps proposal is designed to protect us only from moderate storm surge. But Charleston’s flooding is predominantly caused by rain, high tides and the ongoing practice of filling tidal creeks and wetlands.

The sea wall offers no protection against the chronic flooding that has become a systemic hazard.

In a perfect world, if we did nothing, the problem the Army Corps attempts to fix would likely improve on its own. The same forces that for centuries deposited sediment where the Cooper and Ashley rivers meet the harbor are still at work, building salt marsh and oyster reefs. And the kinds of storms we’re trying to repel are still naturally working to fortify the peninsula with sand, shells and other deposits.

Unfortunately, we’ve probably gone too far in reshaping our shorelines to depend on these natural forces any longer. The shipping channel must be carved to an unnatural depth, while dammed rivers and shoreline jetties have altered the natural processes that build and protect barrier islands and the peninsula.

But this point is important: Where we have the capacity to work with nature on the peninsula, we must.

Our active participation in the Dutch Dialogues convinced us that Charleston must work with and not against natural systems and their inherent capability for self-renewal. Yet the Army Corps sea wall ignores the role nature could and should play in our interaction with floodwaters.

And if our coast endures a storm surge higher than the proposed concrete wall, which is probable based upon FEMA surge predictions, this effort will have been a colossal waste of money, resources and time.

Here’s the bottom line from our report: The storm-surge wall will likely fail in its lifetime, and it will undoubtedly fail to decrease flooding the majority of the time. It will fail to protect the public, our health and our safety, and it will do little to secure the economic stability of Charleston. And it will permanently scar our stately city.

We urge Charleston to reject this sea wall plan and others like it that seek to barricade Charleston from the water rather than looking to natural solutions for living with it. With the Dutch Dialogues, we were heading in the right direction. But this wall would be a gray and bleak dead end.

Joshua Robinson is the principal engineer of Robinson Design Engineers in Charleston.