Commentary: Army Corps offers possible solutions to reduce peninsula’s storm surge risks

The Army Corps of Engineers received funding from Congress to investigate coastal storm risks on the peninsula and develop a plan to mitigate the risks. On April 20, after more than 18 months of analysis and collaboration and just halfway through the study’s three-year timeline, our team published its initial findings in a draft feasibility report.

The draft report, which is one component of an overall flooding strategy for the city of Charleston, describes the peninsula’s current and projected coastal storm risks and details a blueprint of our proposed solutions. The report also includes an assessment of environmental impacts as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

While the study is not a construction plan, the draft report findings give the community, the city, the state and the federal government a baseline for important conversations about the peninsula’s future, as well as an actionable and feasible way ahead.

The Charleston peninsula is no stranger to coastal storms. In the past several years, the peninsula has experienced some of the city’s highest-ever recorded tides. Sea levels have increased a foot in the last 100 years, and estimates show sea levels will continue to increase through the end of the century.

Regardless of future storm or sea level rise severity, much of the peninsula, including the city’s critical medical infrastructure and numerous historic sites, rests on reclaimed, high-risk flood areas and remains vulnerable.

During previous major flood events, hospitals were pushed to extreme measures: transporting patients and doctors on johnboats and tactical vehicles, limiting facility access and reducing operating room capacity. Today, the state’s only transplant facility, a Level I trauma center and the region’s most comprehensive children’s hospital are built on these flood-prone areas.

Since day one of the study, our team has worked closely with the city and other agencies to understand the scope and magnitude of the peninsula’s flooding problem.

The result? The draft framework of a cost-effective, nonintrusive plan that would significantly reduce the risk of damage from coastal storm events.

The tentatively selected plan includes a storm surge perimeter wall, an offshore wave attenuation structure and nonstructural flood-proofing.

Our team has worked diligently with the city of Charleston to ensure the recommended measures consider all current risk-reduction efforts, such as the city’s major drainage projects, and seek to preserve the city’s historic character and minimally impact the region’s natural resources.

Still, these findings are just a preliminary step toward protecting the peninsula and are designed to outline a feasible and effective potential solution. More detailed aspects of the study plan, such as exact locations, layouts and designs, will be determined in later phases, and some will require additional congressional authorization and funding.

Our team is committed to developing a solution that reduces the risks and damage of coastal storms on the peninsula. And in order to achieve this, we need broad public feedback.

Given the ongoing public health situation involving the novel coronavirus, we extended the public comment period from 30 to 60 days. From now through June 19, we encourage the community to review the draft report and provide initial feedback, as this is a vital part of our process.

To learn more about the study, obtain the full draft report, view the interactive module, or provide comments, visit www.sac.usace.army.mil/charlestonpeninsulastudy. For those with limited internet access, hard copies of the draft report are available from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Charleston District office, 69A Hagood Ave., until June 19.

Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd is the commander and district engineer of the Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District.