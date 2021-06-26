Commentary: Are you ready to execute this man, South Carolina?

Some people call him Dad. Some call him Grandpa. I call Richard Moore the most remorseful, undeserving member of an exclusive fraternity nobody wants membership in.

Mr. Moore is one of 36 people on South Carolina’s death row. He’s also one of three people who have exhausted their appeals and whose fate is now in the hands of the S.C. Supreme Court.

Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed a bill requiring us to use the electric chair as the default method for executions. I say “us” because that’s who will be responsible for Mr. Moore’s death. The state will kill him in my name and your name.

Drug companies stopped selling the ingredients used for the lethal injection, so we had to find a different way to kill people. In a time when more and more states are abolishing the death penalty, South Carolina is bringing back archaic methods to stop healthy hearts from beating. If the chair doesn’t appeal to Mr. Moore, he can now opt for a firing squad instead.

Richard Moore was one of the first people I met after I was given an all-access pass to death row in late 2016.

As I walked around the death unit, I stopped at his cell and talked with a man who was smiling and seemed calm and coherent. We had a connection because both of us are from Michigan.

He asked me why I was sweating so much, and I told him it was a combination of my nerves, adrenaline and the scorching heat. He smiled and assured me that I had nothing to be nervous about. That was my first day on the row. He had been there 15 years.

Nobody, including Mr. Moore, will tell you he is innocent. He took a man’s life in 1999 after he walked into a Spartanburg County convenience store attempting to rob it. The clerk pulled a gun, but Mr. Moore wrestled it away from him. The clerk produced another gun and shot Mr. Moore in the arm. Mr. Moore returned fire, and unfortunately, the clerk did not survive.

In 2001, Richard Moore was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. He is the last African American who was given the death penalty by an all-white S.C. jury. The prosecution struck all the African Americans from the jury pool. It’s difficult to imagine that this crime would rise to the level of punishment by death if it happened today.

I spoke with Richard Moore on many occasions; I never felt threatened, afraid or even remotely on edge around him. I can’t say that about every person I encountered. After our first conversation, Mr. Moore stuck his hand through the food tray slot of his cell door. I gave him my hand and he held onto it long enough for me to feel a little uneasy, given the circumstances.

With my hand in his, he looked me in the eyes and asked me a question I will never forget. He said: “Thank you, Steve. When are you coming back?” I told him I didn’t know.

I went back five more times and looked forward to speaking with him every time. Each time I walked by his cell, he was there to greet me.

He would ask me how my golf game was, tell me that I looked sunburned and, knowing that I am a principal, ask me how school was going.

I did not initiate questions about his crime or pending appeals, but I didn’t have to. I could tell he was remorseful and a changed man. He’d talk to me about his daughter and about the workouts he did inside his cell.

I asked him about other inmates on death row, and his reply was simply: “We all have demons we’re trying to fight. I’m just trying to get right with the Lord.”

Brad Sigmon is scheduled to be executed as soon as the firing squad is assembled. Freddie Owens is on deck, and Richard Moore is in the hole.

Many of the men on death row have been there a very long time — some more than 30 years. It costs us taxpayers $1.12 million more to put a man on death row and execute him than it would to give him life without parole.

If you’re someone who says “He doesn’t deserve to live,” then try saying it this way: “We deserve to kill.” That slight change in wording makes a world of difference.

The lethal injection is no longer available because drug companies don’t want their names attached to it. After all, they’re in the business of saving lives, not taking them.

The lethal injection has run dry, and we don’t have a squad available to fire bullets into their heads. If Old Sparky isn’t firing on all cylinders after all these years sitting dormant, what’s next? Do they sell guillotines on Amazon?

Steve Schonveld is the middle school principal at Orange Grove Charter School and the author of "Front Row on Death Row: Conversations with Convicted Killers," published by Evening Post Books.