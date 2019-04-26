A visitor from another planet, I wager, would be astonished by the political spectacle embroiling the Democratic Party in the run-up to the 2020 election. We now have at least 20 declared candidates, with more standing in the wings, for the party’s presidential nomination. And what a diverse lot they are. But if you are a Democrat, are they the best possible candidates you can put forward?
Early polling shows 76-year-old Joe Biden narrowly leading the pack. He announced on Thursday. His more than four decades in the U.S. Senate and eight more years as Barack Obama’s vice president give him a leg up in governmental experience — whatever that’s worth these days. (How much governmental experience did Donald Trump have in 2016?)
Biden seems to be, generally speaking, a nice man, though perhaps a bit too much on the touchy-feely side to appeal to many in the #MeToo part of the Democratic base. My guess is they will not give him a pass for all those friendly hugs and kisses some of them stoically endured over the years when he was somebody. But we shall see.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has the distinction of being the only one running who, at 77, is older than Biden, polls just behind him. But how reliable is early polling? For that matter, how reliable was late polling in 2016?
Sanders stumbled badly this week, I think, when he declared that he favored giving the franchise to convicted murderers and terrorists, even those serving time. “I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy,” he said at a town hall forum broadcast Monday on CNN. “Yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away and you say, ‘That guy committed a terrible crime’ — not going to let him vote ... you’re running down a slippery slope.”
Well senator, if I were you and running for president, not down a slippery slope, I’d give a little more thought before staking out a claim to the murderer and terrorist vote. I know it will not play any better than your promotion of “democratic socialism” has — not in South Carolina or anywhere else where voters have their heads screwed on right. Anyone hoping to oust a sitting president should be wary at this stage of the game.
He may think he is claiming the moral high ground, but in my view this will lose Sanders vastly more support than it will gain.
The flavor of the week in Democratic circles is Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. He has burst upon the scene much as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke did a month or so ago. I wager both will flame out rapidly once they become better known.
Beto’s prime distinction is having narrowly lost a race for the U.S. Senate in Texas — that and his agility at leaping onto table tops to address crowds of a dozen or so curiosity seekers.
Mayor Pete’s is being openly gay and proud of it. He has married his partner. Americans today are indeed much more tolerant and accepting of homosexuality in every walk of life, including politics, than they were just a generation ago. I do not think, however, that his sexual orientation will win him the Democratic nomination or the presidency. I just don’t see that happening.
There are as many as six women running for president, a record number. I believe voters this time around are more receptive to the idea of having a female president.
Of those in the hunt, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is likely the best known. In her case, though, being best known is not necessarily a good thing. Her credibility was damaged early on by disclosure that she had used to her advantage a dubious claim to being a Native American. I suspect she, too, will fold relatively early in the quest for the nomination.
Is this the best of all possible Democratic nominees this time around?
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.