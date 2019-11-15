A recent article by The New York Times described the converging forces of media, politics, health care and history that have led to the growth of an anti-vaccine sentiment among some people in the United States. But while understanding the history of this dangerous belief is an essential component to reversing it, the anti-vaccine movement actually drives only a small part of vaccination behavior.
It is easy to portray vaccination as a battle between two opposing sides, with the anti-vaccine group dangerously and deliberately ignoring science, while the pro-vaccine group works to protect not only themselves and their families, but society at large. We imagine a raging Facebook debate partially because it makes for good theater, with heroes, villains and snark. But what about the vast middle, those whose vaccination behaviors are not governed by a sense of righteousness but simply by the busy truth of a modern world? Take, for example, the vaccine that all of us have a choice about every year: the flu vaccine.
Last flu season, which was abnormally mild, about 650,000 people were hospitalized and 60,000 people died of flu-related complications in the United States. And each of those people got the flu from someone else. While we rarely articulate it explicitly, the flu doesn’t simply appear out of thin air. It is spread from person to person, so even relatively healthy people have a reason to get the flu vaccine: It protects the people they love the most. Yet only about 45% of Americans get the flu shot. Are we then to believe that the remaining 55% are part of the anti-vaccine movement, full of righteous fury at levels of formaldehyde smaller than those found naturally in our blood? Not at all. Because whether you get the flu shot or any other vaccine has much less to do with what you believe than it does with the reality of living in a busy world. A significant portion of vaccination behavior is influenced simply by the effort it takes to get vaccinated.
As a country, we have done some work to make the flu vaccine easier to get. Flu shots are free under almost every health insurance plan. They are available at most pharmacies, without an appointment. And some workplaces create temporary onsite clinics during the flu season. It is tempting to look at these programs and think of vaccinations as easy enough, so we turn our attention back to the glossy simplification of the anti-vaccine Facebook debate.
But more than 15% of adult Americans don’t have health insurance. Many live in rural or urban pharmacy deserts. Some 5.8 million adult Americans are out of work and the reality is that even for those who are employed, only a small percentage of employers offer onsite vaccination services.
While we focus on the seductive drama of the anti-vaccine movement, we are missing out on the opportunity to radically change the way we deliver public health services like vaccinations. If flu shots were free at every school, in every church and community center, in every transportation hub and grocery store, just how many of the unvaccinated 55% might we be able to help?
The human cost is clear, with 60,000 lives on the line. And vaccination efforts could be funded out of savings: The flu alone costs the United States economy well over $10 billion a year in direct medical costs and lost productivity.
We all have the opportunity to change the future of vaccination. We can vote for leaders who support public health initiatives that work to mitigate the effects of pharmacy deserts and uneven health insurance coverage. We can help those around us get their vaccines, not through ideological transformation, but through efforts like bringing vaccine clinics to the civic spaces we inhabit, like churches and community centers. We can offer to take a neighbor with us when we go to the pharmacy to get our shot.
And for those who do choose social media as their medium, we can focus our attention on the right things. We must remember that our goal is behavioral: We want everyone to stay healthy by getting vaccinated. So let’s spend our influence by making vaccinations easy to get. Because when the right thing is the easy thing, most people will do the right thing.
Matt Wallaert is chief behavioral officer at Clover Health.