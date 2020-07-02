Commentary: Ancestral link to McLeod Plantation inspires 'Kingian' actions

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” This has become a clarion call for me to stand up and share my personal story.
In June 2019, I traveled to the beautiful city of Charleston on a media research assignment and to advance a veterans advocacy project.
At hotel check-in, my last name prompted the front desk agent to ask if I was connected to the McLeod Plantation. This was my first time in Charleston, and I planned to visit some of the local historic sites. So I immediately added the McLeod Plantation to my “must go” list.
It was June 29, 2019, when Sean Halifax, the site’s historian and director, personally gave me an hourslong tour. I listened intently and learned immensely about the McLeod slaves who persevered in their hope of achieving freedom, equity and justice.
By the end of this life-changing experience, I accepted that I was now responsible for the insights I gained. Leaving the plantation grounds, I opened my heart to carry with me the resilience and resolve that forever saturates the soil and soul of this historically complex place.
When I returned to the hotel’s presidential suite that overlooks the Port of Charleston, once the largest slave port in the United States, the contrasting realities overwhelmed me with gratitude.
In awe of all the sacrifice, service and suffering it took to bring me (and my ancestors) this far, I vowed that my lifelong commitment and efforts toward achieving nonviolent social justice would be more reflective of the depths of my gratitude.
I never dreamed that the summer of 2020 would present the opening for me to keep my promise to McLeod ancestors. In this “do it now” moment, I must act.
Since 1993, I’ve been a certified trainer and practitioner of Kingian nonviolent conflict management. In 1999, I became one of the King Center’s first Level 2 certified trainers in the world. When much is given, much more is required.
I also was afforded the honor of being mentored by American poet Maya Angelou. One of her most memorial teaching points was, “In order to grow, you cannot be afraid to face what you think you already know.”
Stronger organizational and community relationships, cooperation and trust require keen vision and a bold, courageous spirit.
After visiting Charleston, I founded VAL U Life More to expand my work with organizations around the country to strengthen growth, engagement and transformation. Much more is required.
In this monumentally timely moment, with honesty, respect and robust engagement, we must be willing to more fully listen, learn and seek to better understand one another.
Together, we can do more, be better and go further. I stand willing and able to join forces to create inclusive approaches that continually, consistently and comprehensively exemplify our shared principles and purposes.
At this greatest inflection point of our time, united we stand.
Val McLeod lives in Pooler, Georgia, and is a wellness-focused advocate, innovator and catalyst for personal, organizational, community and cultural growth, development, transformation and mobilization.