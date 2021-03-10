Commentary: Americans aren't that divided. But our elections create division

The recent op-ed by Solomon Stevens about our nation’s need for unity was well-intended and well-stated. I agree that it would be wonderful if our country were less divided.
Nonetheless, I must disagree with his central premise that President Joe Biden is “forcing liberal policies down the throats of the country’s voters.” I’m not sure that these “liberal” policies are that unpopular.
According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 78% of Americans support the president’s COVID-19 relief package (and 60% of Republicans strongly support or somewhat support the bill). Would it not be more accurate to say that the Trump administration tried to force its unpopular agenda? After all, President Donald Trump did not win the majority of the popular vote and was the only president never to have reached a 50% approval poll rating. Clearly, the new administration comes in with a more popular legitimate mandate to further its agenda, and most Americans seem to agree.
And I’m not sure we really are all that divided. Our country appears more divided than it is due to the nature of our undemocratic election process. First, let’s remind ourselves that Biden won the presidency by 7,060,401 votes. This was just ahead of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 7,059,981 votes over Herbert Hoover in 1936 and was the third-highest ever for a candidate whose party did not hold the White House. Nonetheless, Biden snuck by the Electoral College such that with only 46,000 changed votes in three states, the election would have gone the other way.
Here are just two other examples of how our system produces results that are contrary of the will of the majority: In 2018, Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate won a collective total of 53,085,728 votes against Republican candidates’ 34,987,109 votes. Yet the Republicans gained two seats. In 2020 U.S. House races, Democrats won 77,438,374 votes against Republicans’ 72,709,217 votes yet the Republicans gained 12 seats.
The real question is not how to reach an undefined goal of “unity” but rather how to get us to a place where the majority rules with minority rights protected. I would argue that a good starting point would be to incorporate the key provision in the current bill strengthening voting rights: “establish independent redistricting commissions in states as a way to draw new congressional districts and end partisan gerrymandering in federal elections.” This method of engineering victories is perhaps best illustrated by the 2018 congressional election in North Carolina where Republicans won 50.3% of the vote and took 10 of the 13 House seats.
To be clear, Democrats are almost as guilty of this practice. (Are you listening Maryland?)
Ending gerrymandering would promote more moderate candidates who would appeal to a politically broader constituency. There are a range of other initiatives that would help: abolishing the Electoral College (as I discussed in my recent op-ed), adopting ranked-choice voting as in Alaska and Maine and in more than 20 municipalities, and holding open primaries.
And while we are daydreaming, why not make federal Election Day a national holiday? Shouldn’t our objective be to encourage and enable as many eligible voters to vote as possible? And to ensure the results mean that the majority rules? Who, and why, would any American argue with that?
Donald L. Sparks is emeritus professor of economics at The Citadel and director of the Charleston Council for International Visitors. He received his doctorate from the University of London.