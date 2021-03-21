Commentary: American Legion post will honor Ralph H. Johnson's courage, sacrifice

Amid the turmoil and discord related to removing historic statues and names on buildings, there emerges an event that will draw no rancor or controversy from any informed citizen.
The event is the naming of the American Legion Post 147 on James Island, which will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The post, at 968 Folly Road, will be known as the PFC Ralph H. Johnson, USMC American Legion Post 147.
The naming of the post in honor of Pfc. Johnson is the culmination of a two-year process that required local approval by Post 147, agreement by the state chapter of the American Legion and, finally, confirmation by the national chapter of the American Legion in Washington, D.C.
In the truest sense of the term “bipartisan,” this was a naming that provoked no opposition, for Pfc. Johnson is a posthumous Medal of Honor recipient who gave his life on March 5, 1968, to save the lives of others.
His Medal of Honor citation reads:
“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a reconnaissance scout with Company A, in action against the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong forces. In the early morning hours during Operation ROCK, Pfc. Johnson was a member of a 15-man reconnaissance patrol manning an observation post on Hill 146 overlooking the Quan Duc Valley deep in enemy controlled territory.
“They were attacked by a platoon-size hostile force employing automatic weapons, satchel charges and hand grenades. Suddenly, a hand grenade landed in the 3-man fighting hole occupied by Pfc. Johnson and 2 fellow marines. Realizing the inherent danger to his 2 comrades, he shouted a warning and unhesitatingly hurled himself upon the explosive device. When the grenade exploded, Pfc. Johnson absorbed the tremendous impact of the blast and was killed instantly.
“His prompt and heroic act saved the life of 1 marine at the cost of his life and undoubtedly prevented the enemy from penetrating his sector of the patrol’s perimeter.
“Pfc. Johnson’s courage, inspiring valor and selfless devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.”
Pfc. Johnson was a graduate of North Charleston High School, and it is right and just that we recognize his legacy of courage and sacrifice that he made during his 19th year of life.
All the Legionnaires at Post 147 are honored to be able to dedicate our post to Pfc. Johnson and invite the public to join us Wednesday. The dedication will feature the presentation of the Johnson family and dignitaries, a brief biography of Pfc. Johnson by his sister, Helen Richards, and a keynote address by retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Livingston, who also is a Medal of Honor recipient.
As our nation moves forward in these troubling times, let us take inspiration in the sacrifices made by so many as we pursue our daily lives.
Pfc. Johnson willingly made the ultimate sacrifice to save others. In a lesser sense, let us follow his example as a caring society.
Steve Driscoll is commander of American Legion Post 147 on James Island.