Commentary: America, it's time to stand up for our country

For more than 34 years, I served this country in the United States Marine Corps. Now, after almost 25 years of retirement, I am returning to active duty; not in the Corps, but in defense of my country because we are under attack.
Our freedom to openly express our opinions without fear of intimidation or violence is threatened. The rule of law is being challenged. The very foundation of our country is now a target.
Over the past two months, I have seen people burning our flag, which is a symbol of one of mankind’s great accomplishments: The United States of America. It is a flag that represents freedom and national pride. It is a flag that has liberated the oppressed. It is a flag for which over a million have given their lives, many just teenagers.
To be an American and burn our flag is not simply irreverent or the result of ignorance; it is an act of hate and an open declaration against this country and its people.
Businesses, already suffering from the pandemic, have been looted, cities burned and historical monuments ripped down, including those of George Washington, the father of our country. They say you cannot question others’ patriotism; well, I disagree.
In addition to burning our nation’s flag, disrespecting our national anthem and destroying statues of our Founders, vandals have been desecrating veterans’ memorials. This is a truly despicable act.
Veterans’ memorials are places to remember those who experienced the horrors of war. It is a place to remember the sacrifice of spouses, brothers, uncles, grandparents and our grandparent’s grandparents. It is a place to remember the price that has been paid. Memorials are hallowed ground. They are sacred. It is apparent that we must not only restore law and order in America but also common decency.
To my fellow veterans, we took a solemn oath to defend the Constitution of this great country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Today that sacred document is in peril. We have those among us trying to destroy that precious document and rewrite our history. We must put a stop to it.
We owe it to our brothers and sisters in arms who have answered their country’s call for 244 years to ensure that we live in the land of the free. They were the brave.
We must honor their service, courage and sacrifice and keep our flag waving proudly and give future generations the opportunity to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for the next 244 years.
Our journey of service to our great nation is not complete. We must join this noble cause to restore the values of our nation and ensure the sacrifices we made were not in vain.
Retired Marine Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston is a Medal of Honor recipient and Mount Pleasant resident.