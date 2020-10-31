Commentary: Ambitious Charleston: The future is bright because we are thinking big

Here we are, nearing the end of election season, and the country feels like a train wreck: A pandemic has killed more than 230,000 people (3,800 in South Carolina) with a new wave expected soon. The economy is in shambles. Half of us can barely speak to the other half.
Yet today, I interrupt the gloom with an unapologetic dose of optimism about our hometown, Charleston. Why? Because we are thinking big, even if it often gets lost in the noise and setbacks of daily life. Call it Ambitious Charleston.
Let us count the ways:
• Our racial reckoning. Painful as it is, this is necessary and long overdue for the country, Charleston very much included. About a quarter of Charleston County residents are black, and by almost every measure — health, wealth, education and on and on — they lag behind. Taking down statutes isn’t going to get us very far. The marches were useful, but now comes the hard work of turning the slogans into lasting change. It must be done. Start with the foundation: Strong communities are built on strong families. Progressive Charleston will not be all it can be if it leaves so many behind.
• The Wall. Climate change is not a hoax, and we know that all too well in the Lowcountry. Big problems need big solutions (and small ones, too), and the proposal to build a seawall around the peninsula is big, ambitious and expensive — $1.75 billion and counting. Charleston needs money, lots of it, to solve our flooding crisis, and Washington would fund two-thirds of the wall if the numbers show it would save more than it costs. Defend or retreat. I am not ready to retreat, are you?
• Rapid transit. Decades in the making, the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line could be in operation by 2026. The bus system will run roughly between Summerville and the medical district at the tip of the peninsula, carrying a projected 3,000 round-trip passengers a day. The federal government would pay about half of the $388 million cost if approved. Fighting traffic with more traffic doesn’t work. Get people out of their cars.
• The Lowline. It’s the very definition of ambition to dream of transforming an abandoned, littered rail line into a signature linear park that runs through the center of the downtown. The Lowline, stretching 1.5 miles from Mount Pleasant to Woolfe streets, will be one of the city’s largest parks, providing not only welcome open space but another way to move people up and down the peninsula without getting in a car. It will take a generation, but this is the stuff of great cities.
• Ashley River bike and pedestrian bridge. This is a miracle after years of frustration, a safe way to bike or walk over the Ashley. In three years, you will be able to bike along the West Ashley Greenway, across the Ashley River, over the Ravenel Bridge to Mount Pleasant and onto Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. One day soon this will rank with the ballpark, the aquarium and our museums as a critical piece of our livable city.
The schools. The passionate pushback from parents and the county’s legislative delegation to the school district’s sweeping “Mission Critical” initiative shows just how hard change is. But in a county with some of the state’s best schools and far too many of its worst, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait’s roadmap to bring greater equity and diversity to its elite magnet schools is a necessary step. Change is messy and rarely a straight line.
There’s a long way from here to there — many years, many billions of dollars, many battles to be fought — between the ambition and the reality. Some may never happen; others will emerge. Progress will be incremental, and it will take generations of leaders to get it done. But 350 years after its founding, the city’s best hope for the future is thinking big, aiming high. Be ambitious, Charleston.
