Blood pressure and cholesterol levels — not just good, but darn near perfect. Ditto, weight control and body mass index factors. All framed by decades of fitness achievement and wellness awareness and healthful dietary habits.
So, what’s wrong with that good-health profile of a happily busy 74-year-old?
It’s a cautionary tale for all of us — young and old, men and women, the fit and the flabby.
It’s important to get smart about wellness. But I now attest that it’s easy, too, to get trapped in rationalizations that good health is a bullet-proof barrier to bad health events.
The insidious symptoms began a few weeks ago, a sudden halting of speech; the brain formed the sentences, the voice balked. These incidents lasted but seconds and were easy to ignore.
My self-impression of well-earned fitness and wellness scores filtered the inconvenient reality: the body’s engine light was flashing an alert. Surely, though, it was an error code.
It was an egregious violation of the good health maintenance code: When the body speaks, we must listen — and act.
At a meeting last week, the faulty speech patterns reappeared with a vengeance, gibberish hijacking the tongue. This time, halting speech brought along some other assailants — headache, imbalance and a cool sweat.
These invaders finally had overpowered my smug sense of uber wellness. I was anxious, then fearful.
Another “should-know-better” failure soon evolved. A text message to home was intended to meet up with my dear wife Peggy for a no-drama drive to an emergency room.
Peggy, thinking better than I, was dubious. She called our family doctor, Tim Jones, who firmly directed an ambulance be called immediately.
A well-trained team of municipal EMT-firefighters and Charleston County emergency medical personnel quickly arrived. The assailing symptoms broadened and intensified.
Sirens attending an ambulance ride with a police escort quickly magnifies urgency — and sharpens reflection that good health does not guarantee a full defense against the forces of aging and human physiology.
Roper Hospital Emergency Room was the destination. An experienced team of doctors and nurses and technicians waited. The ambulance crew communicated with the Roper team by radio. Symptoms were described, vital signs relayed. A female voice from Roper ended her end of the conversation as the ambulance turned off the Crosstown with the reassuring declaration: “We are ready!”
And they were.
It was a seamless handoff, ambulance crew to the emergency room professionals. An ischemic stroke was quickly diagnosed, a timeline established and the clot-busting “TPA” protocol prescribed. There was a 30 percent chance of success, Dr. Jessica Hannah, the emergency room neurologist declared, and a 5 percent chance the medicine would worsen the effects. Even the brain-stunned could compute those odds — chances were this would not end well.
The Roper team worked deliberatively. Three nurses, with Dr. Hannah monitoring every move, confirmed serial computations for the intravenous dosage of what can be a dangerous drug.
And after 28 hours in Roper’s intensive care unit, the angel-on-the-shoulder outcome was confirmed — no permanent damage.
Good doctors, good medicine, good facilities are the makings of good outcomes.
An ironic theory is that intensive aerobic exercises that imply wellness and fitness might have created some of those unheeded symptoms that signaled a stroke was on the way.
I’m eager to get back in the saddle of the busy life I enjoy so much — but Peggy and Dr. Jones have hidden the horse. I’m instructed to take it easy for a while and then act my age with the exercise activities. I shall never again be a fitness and wellness dummy. The engine light will be my best wellness friend forever.
And I will forever be grateful to those first responders and that remarkable Roper Hospital emergency room crew. They represent their colleagues all over Greater Charleston, with simple assurances that when we need them, they are there. For that, we can all be thankful.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston City Councilman. Reach him at rbrin1013@gmail.com.