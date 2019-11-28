The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce believes that everyone in the region should have an opportunity to live, learn and earn. It’s a cornerstone value of the Chamber’s Guiding Policy Principles and also the One Region competitiveness strategy we share with half a dozen other organizations.
To make this value a reality, all students need access to a great education that readies them for our region’s growing number of high-demand occupations. A challenging truth is that not all Charleston County School District students have equal access to high-quality learning opportunities. An even more compelling truth is that economic status and race are significant factors for the caliber of learning opportunity that a student can access.
These truths are well-known and the subject of numerous studies over the years. Effective actions to remedy this disparity have been few. All of the school district's lowest performing schools have a poverty index above 78% and serve very high minority student populations.
After more than a year of stakeholder groups and structured listening sessions, the school board has begun to approve elements of a comprehensive plan to address this inequity and expand access to high-quality education. We applaud their courage and sense of urgency in not letting another study gather dust without taking decisive action.
Addressing the school district's educational inequities, without diminishing academic quality, is imperative. Today, Academic Magnet’s student population is only 4% black. Only 8% of its student body is low-income, ranking it as the lowest poverty population school in South Carolina. Buist Academy, a key feeder school for Academic Magnet, has only an 8% black and 12% low-income student body. At the same time, there are many students in high poverty schools whose academic scores equal those of students at Buist and Academic Magnet. The admissions changes the board is considering will provide those students with improved access to these high-quality programs.
We understand that changes naturally cause uncertainty and even well-vetted decisions cannot solve all of the problems. But the only way to hold the school district accountable for student achievement is by providing its leaders with the authority to make critical decisions. Parents and other education system stakeholders concerned about the district's mission-critical actions have a right to be informed and involved in this process. We encourage district leaders and staff to pursue crucial community dialogue and transparency with parents and teachers as the school system moves toward implementation of the recommendations.
The heart of the live, learn and earn value, in this instance, starts and stops with providing all young people with equal access opportunities to a high-quality education. We share a moral and economic imperative to pursue this goal for their future and ours.
Melonie Hammond-Trace is chairman of the board of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. Bryan Derreberry is the chamber's president and CEO.