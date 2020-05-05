Commentary: All-absentee voting is the safest route for SC primaries

My first experience as a poll worker in Berkeley County was during the 1992 presidential election. I have worked as a poll manager every year since then.
We have faced many challenges over the years, but the challenge we face today is unprecedented.
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. We have a statewide primary scheduled for June 9. Based on more than 25 years experience as a poll manager and given the state of our nation as we tackle COVID-19, I do not see how this election can be held the same way previous elections have been.
First of all, to conduct elections, there must be workers. Most of our workers are seniors, who are most susceptible to contracting the coronavirus. Many have already said they are not working.
Because of sanitation issues and the social distancing requirements, more workers will be needed than ever. The workforce is just not there.
Most of our polling places are in public schools, which will not reopen this school year. Will they be sanitized and available for public use?
Restrooms must be available in polling places. Who is taking on the responsibility of keeping them sanitized and virus-free during the 12 hours that the polls are required to be opened?
I know that absentee voting has been encouraged to alleviate some of the problems, but I believe we need an all-absentee, or mail-in, vote for the primary.
With the technology we have, that should be very simple. Develop an online portal to request a ballot, Republican or Democrat. Those who are unable to do it online could call their voter registration office and have a ballot mailed.
We have time to do this if we start the ball rolling now. Why put people’s health and safety at risk when it is not necessary?
COVID 19 has taken us into uncharted waters. Change is necessary. And who knows? This change may be for the better.
Maybe we would have a higher voter participation rate than with in-person voting. This may be the new normal. We simply do not know.
I encourage each of you to think about this. I am not suggesting changing any dates. We have time to implement a plan if we start now.
We must do what is in the best interest of our family, poll workers, election officials and the voting public.
If you think this is a good idea, contact the governor, members of your legislative delegation, the news media and anyone else with influence who can get this accomplished.
There is no need to put anyone’s life in danger with the possible threat of contracting the coronavirus. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
Angela Simmons has been an educator in the Berkeley County School District for 42 years. She is the College and Career Navigator for the Berkeley County Adult Education Program and president of the Berkeley County Progressive League, a community-based service organization.