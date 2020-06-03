Commentary: A white supremacist killed his wife. He's calling for peaceful protests today.

People of all cultures are hurt, tired and provoked by the unjust killings of black men by white police officers. This recent killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota is the straw that broke the camel’s back, and we are angry.
Some of us are protesting peacefully, voicing our concerns at the repeated unjustified killings of black men by white police officers. And that’s OK. We need to be heard. We need resolutions to this seemingly unending cycle of black boys and men being killed by white police officers.
However, some people took advantage of the protesting and used it for violent acts of shooting, vandalism and looting.
I understand both sides of the paradigm.
A white supremacist killed my wife, Myra, and eight other people at Emanuel AME Church. So I understand your pain.
And like you I was angry. I wanted to protest. I wanted to do something to feel better, and hate was looking me in the face tempting me to be violent.
I thought about my ancestors: my great-great-great-grandfathers and -grandmothers who as slaves were whipped, hung from trees and killed unjustly. They experienced more oppression, persecution and injustice than we ever have or ever will.
But they did not burn down a city. They did not shoot guns or loot businesses to gain freedom from oppression, persecution and unjust laws. They prayed to the Lord, and they waited on the Lord. They had faith in God that a better day was coming. And it did. You and I are experiencing that better day.
You may think that what they did was not enough, but it was the beginning that brought us to where you and I are right now. And we are not going to get any further by being violent.
Our country was built on the backs of our great-great-great grandfathers and -grandmothers who were slaves for almost 200 years. With every stone they put in place, with every rice plantation they grew, with every piece of cotton they picked and every white child they raised, they weren’t rewarded and praised. They were whipped and hung to remind them they were slaves.
Yet with each whipping they stood taller. With each whipping they grew stronger. With each whipping they believed and knew that they were better than the way they were being treated. They knew and believed that a better day was coming, and that they may not live to see that better day.
But they stood tall anyway. They grew stronger, and they moved forward with peaceful protest, because they knew that even though they may not live to see that better day, you and I would.
For those of you who looted and damaged other people’s property, you are no better than the police officer who knelt forcefully on the neck of George Floyd as cried out, “I can’t breathe.” That officer unjustly, with no mercy or respect for people, destroyed George Floyd’s life.
We don’t have to protest with violence and rage. We do not have to protest with looting and shooting. We are better than that.
You want change, so protest with a loud voice, but in a nonviolent manner. Say it loud with integrity to the politicians. Say it loud with pride at the voting polls. Say it loud with respect to the Lord. And no matter who you say it to, say it loud with confidence. “I’m black, and I’m proud.”
The Rev. Anthony Thompson leads Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church in Charleston.