Bullying is too often treated as the monolith that it isn’t. There are multiple forms of bullying, with different psychological roots.
I grew up in and around Charleston experiencing the pseudo-ethical type of bullying that takes the form of vigilantism. It also incorporated significant ideological elements related to politics, culture war and society. Brimming through every act of degradation I endured was the sentiment that I was an anti-American, socialistic, degenerate whose disability was a burden on society and I was a welfare queen for expecting people to be kind to me, which was an undue burden on people who found me annoying, or simply being an unproductive drain on resources.
Most psychological theories of bullying miss significant elements present in my case and the cases around me. The bullying was not stereotypical bullying and was instead vigilantism for claimed and/or perceived ethical failings of the victim. The bullies didn’t regard me as lame but as malicious; they were ethically superior citizens punishing an ethical inferior. The fact that I was autistic and a liberal in a conservative area were bases of moral shaming and thus justified punishment. When they were urinating on me, throwing rocks at me and much more, they saw it as righteous vigilante punishment. There are five cognitive biases conditioned that justified it:
1. Conformist Ethics. The idea that deviance from what is perceived as mainstream or popular is less ethical and that greater conformity is more ethical.
2. Righteous Classism. The idea that those of higher status in financial, social or other forms of capital are ethically superior because capital is a sign of a good work ethic and reflects and/or relates to character.
3. Eugenic Malthusian Thinking. The idea that disabled, dispossessed and otherwise disaffected people are burdens on those of higher status and that this transforms those of higher status into victims of the lower classes.
4. Righteous Discipline. The ideas that suffering builds character, that corporal punishment is appropriate to improve character and that suffering is deserved by wrongdoers not as a deterrent but as justice.
5. Authoritative Integration. The authorities share all these beliefs and take the side of those of higher status as well as preferring them because the authorities themselves are integrated with and impartial to the societies they oversee and rule.
The kids I grew up with got their beliefs from their parents, and their beliefs about the adolescent society they lived in equated to their political beliefs about their macro society. The arguments their parents made about various subgroups of society were the same ones they made to me about why I was a bad person. The adults also believed the same stuff about the adolescent society that their children did and supported the popular kids more, which is why they did nothing to help the victims and actually gave the popular class enormous breaks in overlooking misconduct and bailing them out of problems.
The society I grew up in had many misplaced values, but foremost among them was that the rich are ethically superior to the poor. There wasn’t much use for human kindness because it was believed that the weak and disaffected were ethically inferior and so the appropriate approach to them was punishment and cruelty. It tells us that we need to engender better values of love, kindness and empathy in our children and that the conservatives in such places as Mount Pleasant shouldn’t treat those values as the enemy values in a culture war.
Charleston native Jackson Hamilton is a double major in political science and history at the College of Charleston. He is a Wando High School alumnus and a Bernie Sanders campaign veteran. Contact him at hamiltonj1@g.cofc.edu.