Commentary: A plea to my family and friends who voted for Donald Trump in 2016

On Jan. 20, 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th president. At the time, my husband and I were living in Washington, D.C., with our 2-month-old baby. Early that morning, while it was still dark outside, we could hear people chatting giddily as they walked past our house and made their way toward the National Mall for the inauguration. It seemed like the whole world was in D.C. to celebrate.
As a former George W. Bush appointee, I was invited to join fellow “43” appointees for a farewell gathering. We drove on an eerily empty beltway to Andrews Air Force Base to watch President Obama’s inauguration on TV screens in a hangar. We were silent and respectful as President Obama took his oath of office, and we cheered when the ceremony ended.
Soon after, President Bush arrived from the Capitol to our hangar at Andrews via helicopter. He stood in front of Air Force One and thanked us for our hard work and patriotism. And then he boarded the plane, now referred to as Special Air Mission 28000, the call sign indicating his return to civilian life. His job was over and there was a new guy in charge.
This was the Republican Party I knew, one that led the country for eight years and handed the baton to the next person elected by U.S. citizens. We never doubted the peaceful transfer of power happening in front of us. Instead, we cheered for democracy in action.
And now we are here in 2020, which feels like the longest year on Earth, and our country is in trouble: More than 180,000 people have died from COVID-19 while peer countries have largely contained the virus; most of our children are not going back to school, and the ones who are attending in person risk infection, along with their teachers, administrators and families. And, local and state communities bicker over the lawfulness of mask mandates, ignoring medical advice in favor of President Donald Trump’s political sound-bites.
It didn’t have to be this way. President Trump’s reckless mismanagement of the nation’s response to the pandemic has caused us suffering and loss that could have been avoided. Instead of making plans to combat the virus, he spent most of February telling the American public that “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” He finally declared a national emergency in mid-March, but he has continued to flip-flop on the facts of the disease and the vaccine timeline, and he has promoted conspiracy theories about unproven cures.
As a daughter of South Carolina, I was raised to believe that most people have good intentions, but when we find ourselves being led by someone who is self-serving above all else, this selfishness must be called out.
To my family and friends who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, I ask you to consider whether our country can survive four more years of President Trump, someone who ignores Constitutional norms, refuses to listen to scientists and doctors, and who is calling our upcoming election in November “rigged.”
We need a president who respects the office; a president who is smart; a president who believes and listens to the experts. I don’t believe President Trump is that person.
We are at an inflection point, with our nation’s current trajectory hurtling toward self-destruction. As a proud descendant of James Eaddy, who fought alongside Francis Marion in the Revolutionary War, I implore you to consider the power of your vote.
We may not agree fully with the Biden-Harris agenda, but there is no issue more important than saving our republic. Joe Biden is our best bet for resurrecting the U.S. before it’s too late.
I believe Biden will uphold his oath to the Constitution, fight COVID-19, respect the rule of law, listen to the experts and do what’s in the best interest of the nation, not his own personal interest.
Our country is in deep trouble and we need real leadership. We need someone who will put science first, who will put the U.S. first. Joe Biden is the best person for that job.
Catherine McEaddy Holmes, a native of Charleston, worked for President George W. Bush as a presidential writer from 2003-04. She lives on Edisto Island with her family.