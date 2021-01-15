Commentary: A cartoon explains why COVID-19 vaccine is safe. Here’s why you need to get one

In the animated movie “Osmosis Jones,” the main character is a white blood cell (lymphocyte) on the body’s “police” force. This analogy best demonstrates the concept of immunity and the effect of vaccines.
Our bodies are under constant assault. Blood vessels are a superhighway teeming with red blood cells. That highway is patrolled by lymphocytes.
The primary invaders are bacteria and viruses. Bacteria are large cells and easy to spot, but viruses are smaller and more evasive. A virus is but a tiny protein envelope containing a code. If that envelope slips into a cell, it’s hard for the lymphocytes to spot it.
A virus’ goal is to move into a cell and take over operation. Over time, it changes the makeup of that cell. A lymphocyte can only attack and contain the virus if the lymphocyte recognizes the change. Vaccines are designed to familiarize lymphocytes with these changes in hopes that early recognition will stop the spread.
Vaccine use started around 1800 with simply smearing infectious material into a wound. Fast forward to the mid-20th century, and vaccines were made of live, less harmful copies or of fragments of the targeted virus. Up to now, most vaccines followed this model. Recognizing, isolating and growing the virus and conducting clinical trials took years.
By contrast, our novel coronavirus vaccines were developed in record time. This has been reason for pause in many. But a better understanding of this process might put some at ease.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines. Research on mRNA vaccines has been used for decades in cancer treatment. If you think of DNA as the manual to build an organism, RNA is a page out of that manual. Make a photocopy of that page, and you get messenger RNA, or mRNA — the recipe for a piece of that organism. If mRNA is a page out of the DNA book, it is easier to slide a page under the door than to sneak in the whole book.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are COVID-19 mRNA molecules suspended in oil for injection. The mRNA vaccine gets delivered to the cell, that cell looks at the “page” out of the manual and makes a component of COVID-19 virus — not a whole virus. Lymphocytes see that harmless component and familiarize themselves. The next time they see anything resembling it, they are now more prepared to fight.
The pandemic and economic crisis brought this technology to the forefront. The mRNA vaccine can be produced in mass quantities quicker than current vaccines because China had already isolated the virus, and we could synthesize this vaccine in the lab instead of having to grow it. It was a breakthrough similar to transitioning from bovine insulin to synthetic insulin.
When I receive the shot, I experienced soreness at the vaccine site as with all of my vaccines. The cell response and lymphocyte recognition process is an activation of the immune system, which causes minor chills and body aches that were easily remedied with acetaminophen. It is not possible to get an infection from a piece of virus. A bullet is harmless without the gun.
Models predict we will need 70% of the population of the United States to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. But one state’s recent public health survey found that only 29% of blacks, 54% of Latinos, 60% of whites and 70% of Asians plan to get the shot.
Wariness in the black community is rooted in a general distrust of the health care system. Perceived racial bias pervades our system. Some believe that medical research has targeted blacks in low-income sectors as lab rats, using the lure of cash for plasma and medical studies. Accounts of The Tuskegee Syphilis Study and The Immortal Cells of Henrietta Lacks are not forgotten. Restoring confidence in the health care system will not happen overnight, but these truths are good starts to that conversation.
Some health care workers are even hesitant to get vaccinated, which could make it impossible for this most critical group to reach the 70% goal. Some pause because they have already been infected, but most are wary about being the first.
But they are not the first: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine study groups number over 70,000 participants with no vaccine-related deaths reported.
Please consider these concepts and weigh the relatively low risk of this vaccine compared to a coronavirus infection for you or your loved ones. Your lawmakers are at work trying to overcome logistical obstacles and compiling rolls to ensure those with no access to care do not fall through the cracks of our system.
If we do not achieve this vaccination goal, we are doomed to remain in this pandemic purgatory. We are in this together, and together is the only way we can avoid peril.
Dr. W. Melvin Brown III, an emergency medicine physician, is a member of the MUSC Board of Trustees and a retired Navy commander.