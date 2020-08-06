Commentary: A bipartisan path forward for Santee Cooper, clean energy

The board of Santee Cooper, South Carolina’s public power company, took two significant actions this summer that caught our attention: closing down a dirty and expensive coal plant and moving forward with more clean and low-cost solar.
In May, the General Assembly provided the path for Santee Cooper to close this coal plant and invest in solar as part of a resolution that allowed the state government to continue operating into this fiscal year. It’s striking — and reassuring — that clean energy was included in the resolution as a consensus issue, and we applaud our colleagues who recognize, as we have, that clean energy is affordable energy.
In 2014, we helped pass legislation that unleashed solar growth in South Carolina. That same year, Santee Cooper opened the state’s first solar farm. At 4 megawatts, it was large enough to power a few hundred homes. Compare that with the amount of solar power the Legislature just allowed for Santee Cooper: 500 megawatts that will power more than 50,000 S.C. homes — or 120 times that first installation.
We take pride in this progress, but the work cannot end with this milestone.
We are both senators who declined to file for reelection this year, and we are pleased the nominees from our respective parties and districts likely to join the Senate after November are strong supporters of clean energy. Over our collective 68 years in office, we have worked diligently to grow clean energy in South Carolina.
Given that the Legislature deferred a decision on Santee Cooper’s future governance, future senators will determine if the utility will be sold or remain a state-owned utility. So as retiring lawmakers, energy users and as South Carolinians, we leave the incoming class of senators and our legislative colleagues with a few parting thoughts on the future of clean energy and Santee Cooper.
First, we urge lawmakers to require greater oversight of Santee Cooper (whatever its future governance might look like) and accountability. The Public Service Commission, for example, should be able to review its decisions, such as whether it makes financial and environmental sense to build a new power plant. Frankly, it was a lack of oversight that led to the V.C. Summer debacle and the multibillion-dollar debt that now plagues the utility.
Second, there needs to be more transparency in how Santee Cooper meets new demand for electricity. Ideally, demand would be met through the lowest-cost option (which nearly always is clean energy), but the utility’s past performance is not encouraging. Moving forward, Santee Cooper or its successor should maximize the impact of low-cost customer efficiency whenever it costs less than building new power plants.
In addition, if new power generation is needed, it should be sourced from a competitive wholesale market or in a competitive bidding process. Sourcing new energy generation in a fair and competitive process will ensure market forces produce the best outcome for consumers.
Third, we need to do more as a state to make sure we create the best business climate for a growing clean energy industry. Competitive bidding is just one example. We should be looking at more ways to remove barriers to clean energy and to invest in this rapidly growing sector. In fact, a recent study found that closing all of Santee Cooper’s coal plants and transitioning to 85 percent clean energy by 2030 would save customers $340 million and create 23,000 jobs.
We know that clean energy means less pollution in our air, our water and our soil, making South Carolina a healthier place to live and raise our families. Closing coal plants will reduce pollution in black and brown communities that have borne the brunt of air and water pollution from burning coal.
Growing clean energy in coal’s place will mean creating good-paying jobs and economy-boosting investments for S.C. communities. These are some of the reasons we have supported clean energy over the years — and these are the reasons this work should continue.
Sen. Greg Gregory is a Republican businessman from Lancaster. Sen. John Matthews, a Democrat, is a retired educator from Bowman.