It’s a public policy issue churning in the abstract: Just what does “affordable housing” mean for regional Charleston?
Is this a market-based inventory issue? A strategic economic issue? A social and demographic trend line?
The history is instructive. The ironies are compelling.
Today, the focus is on hard-working folks who sustain industry sectors like tourism, and who provide fundamental public services, such as police officers, firefighters and emergency responders. Pay levels for jobs they love just don’t cover the spiraling costs of housing. These men and women protect us and help sustain the economy. We need them. They need attainable housing.
Commercial market investors seem unimpressed. Thousands of upscale apartments have increased inventory in recent years and thousands more are on the way. But average monthly rents exceed $1,000, and that generally complicates affordability equations for workers whose take-home pay is less than $3,400 a month, according to federal formulas of “affordable.”
But this is not just about earnest workers trying to stretch take-home pay for a roof over their heads and food on their plates — plus utilities, health care and transportation. The rental inventories attract competitive interest from millennials in no hurry to buy a home, and many older folks eager to sell larger homes and enter the rental markets. The effect is rents go up and inventories down, squeezing folks dealing with the margins of affordability.
Housing inventories have been a major challenge since the early days of World War II. Economic developments, including gentrification, have fogged such history, but for those of us who remember and experienced “housing,” it’s a pattern that compounds itself with demographic diversifications and growth and prosperity.
Seven decades ago, the General Asbestos and Rubber Co. was thriving in the unincorporated North Area. The company operated a mill village of homes, stores and amenities.
Today, this site off North Charleston’s East Montague Avenue is a sprawling apartment complex mostly populated by millennials who like the walking-distance access to the neighborhood restaurants and the closeness to the region’s highway hubs. The mill village of old became the village of the young — trendy and pricey.
In the early years of World War II, expanding U.S. naval operations along the Cooper River attracted workers from all over the nation. The North Area’s population swelled from 4,000 to more than 15,000 in four years. Housing inventory was an imperative related to national defense, and the federal government acted. Understated but very livable housing communities were developed, creating more than 2,000 rental units.
Today these communities would be dismissively called “projects,” but let’s remember their names: Calhoun Homes, Liberty Homes, McMillan Homes, George Legare Homes, Ben Tillman Homes.
My siblings and I enjoyed happy and secure childhoods in Calhoun Homes. Today, that enclave of affordability is now the mixed-use residential development Mixson, a community of upscale garden apartments, townhomes and large houses. Apartment rents average in the $1,300 range, and new homes go for prices exceeding $200 per square foot.
The old Liberty Homes campus is now Oak Terrace Preserve, a density-planned neighborhood with hundreds of homes. With the acclaimed Charleston County School of the Arts and Park Circle nearby, demand is high, and so are the prices.
Tom McMillan housing units were razed in the early 1970s to make way for the Naval Hospital on Rivers Avenue, now Charleston County’s redevelopment migraine headache. Many of the old houses were transferred intact to a tract off Dorchester Road. The settlement was dubbed “Dor-Towne” and it existed for several decades as a quiet, affordable housing village. Today, those units are gone as a mixed-use development begins with upscale expensive apartments.
Affordable housing shortages throughout the region persist even as 4,100 additional apartments are completed this year. Another 3,000 will be available in 2019. Many existing complexes are being upgraded, some by new owners who invested top dollar. Few are marketed for affordability.
The history and ironies are interesting, for sure. But sweeping solutions to affordable housing shortages seem elusive given Greater Charleston’s long-sustained march of growth and development. Most economic forecasts suggest we are merely at the beginning of a major economic growth cycle. This would include Boeing and the aerospace sector, and Mercedes and Volvo leading the nascent local automotive sector. The hospitality industry’s forecast is for sustained growth and development.
So this is not just another chapter of history. The caution light is turning into a warning beacon. Meaningful policy strategies await fresh thinking that reduces the issue to clearer public understandings. The quick solutions of the 1940s won’t work. The commercial market is understandably focused on the highest-profit projects.
Local governments are now vigilant for opportunities, such as conversions of derelict properties or abandoned public rights of way. And we should all encourage the creative works of numerous nonprofit groups scrambling to help. The answer is likely many small accretive steps that combine all practical strategic concepts, including paying higher wages for strategically important jobs.
In the meantime, attainable housing remains an abstractive challenge, but a hard reality for too many folks working on the margins of “affordable.”
