We like history in South Carolina. So as Nikki Haley begins the next leg of her inevitable ascension to the White House it is a good time to remember how a little known Southern governor became a national rock star.
This being South Carolina politics, it was, of course, all about race.
Our Nikki was always a great American story about the unlikely triumph of a daughter of immigrants who rose from the tiny town of Bamberg to become the first female governor of South Carolina. She was just the kind of young, attractive, business friendly face that the Republican Party needed if it was going to expand its base beyond white men. The problem: Almost no one outside of South Carolina had ever heard of her.
Then along came Dylann Roof and the Mother Emanuel massacre. Nine dead parishioners in the basement of a church have a way of demanding the country’s attention. And as the nation wept, Gov. Haley stood up and said it was finally time to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds.
“It came down to one simple thing,” Haley told The New York Times at the time. “I couldn’t look my son or daughter in the face and justify the flag flying anymore.”
But nine months earlier Haley had opposed taking down the same flag.
“What I can tell you is over the last 3 1/2 years, I spent a lot of my days on the phones with CEOs and recruiting jobs to this state,” Haley said in a debate with her Democratic opponent, Vincent Sheheen, who had proposed retiring the flag. “I can honestly say I have not had one conversation with a single CEO about the Confederate flag.”
Haley was nothing but practical about the flag. She had seen, after all, what happened the last time a governor, David Beasley, backed taking down the flag: Voters were so angry they even elected a Democratic governor. That’s about as angry as a polite state like South Carolina gets.
So during her first run for governor in 2010 she said the flag was “not something that is racist,” but rather “a tradition that people feel proud of.” And again, in 2013, Haley supported a decade-old “compromise” that moved the flag from atop the Statehouse dome to the Statehouse grounds.
It took a tragedy to get Haley to do the right thing.
“All nine of those funerals have forever changed me,” Haley said at the time. And certainly she was not alone.
But in finally acting to take down the flag Haley did not lead, she followed. She reacted to the evil of Dylann Roof and followed many — including many in the business community to whom she listens — who had long been calling for the flag to come down. It passed overwhelmingly in the Legislature.
And that is where it stopped. There was never any follow up, no effort to make it harder for the Dylann Roofs and countless other killers to get the kind of guns that turn nobodies into deadly somebodies. No, she helped lower the flag, and she moved on.
Nikki Haley is impressive and never to be underestimated. She has done what few others have done: She cast her lot with Donald Trump, served well at the United Nations and left on her own terms, her reputation not only intact but enhanced.
Steve Bailey writes regularly for the Commentary page. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.