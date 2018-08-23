In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 file photo, Melissa Howard who was running for the District 73 State House seat being vacated by state Rep. Joe Gruters meets with voters during a "meet the candidates" event at Gold Coast Eagle Distriburing in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Howard, a Republican candidate for the Florida Legislature who falsely claimed she had a college degree and posted a purported copy of her diploma online dropped out of her race. (Phil Diederich/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, File)