Earlier this month, a Florida woman dropped out of a state political campaign after being caught in a very big lie.
While it was true that Melissa Howard had attended Miami University in Ohio, she never graduated, according to the university. Nevertheless, she previously had claimed to have earned a degree, even posting a picture of herself online with what was almost certainly a fake diploma. As many news outlets reported, the evidence strongly indicated Howard was trying to deceive the press and the public.
As the College of Charleston’s chief academic officer, I hope such lies are rare. I worry they are not.
Tens of thousands of college and university students in South Carolina are about to begin the fall academic term. Whatever the reasons these students have for earning a degree, everyone recognizes that a degree is valuable.
All of us know people without degrees who have great careers. But we also know that college graduates have lower unemployment and earn higher salaries on average than those who don’t have degrees. Also, many job openings require that applicants have college degrees.
In short, people have a financial motive to cheat. And, sometimes, they do.
With modern computer software and laser printers, creating documents that look like official university transcripts and diplomas has never been easier. Many websites on the internet sell fake diplomas and transcripts from highly regarded universities, while pretending these are merely replacement documents or novelty items.
Other websites sell degrees from universities that don’t really exist. For decades, there have been media stories about these so-called “diploma mills.”
We have seen people claim to have College of Charleston degrees who never attended the university or who attended without finishing. Some have listed their non-existent degrees on internet networking sites. Others created fake diplomas, as Melissa Howard allegedly did in Florida.
The College of Charleston and other reputable universities take great care to maintain academic records, including student transcripts. While our registrar and other university officials can tell when a diploma is fake, a diploma does not officially verify the degree has been awarded. Instead, like many other universities we rely on a verification service to allow prospective employers to confirm a degree has been earned.
The College of Charleston registrar provides information online about our official degree and enrollment verification process. The verification process is relatively easy to manage for our graduates and for prospective employers.
My personal experience is that employers often do not confirm that job applicants have the degrees listed on their resumes. I urge all employers to make sure that degrees have been earned, using the simple procedures published by the universities themselves.
Unfortunately, you just can’t trust that the diploma on someone’s wall is real, no matter how attractively framed. Employers in South Carolina should make sure they are getting the skilled and honest employees they are paying for.
Brian McGee is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and professor of communication at the College of Charleston.