President Donald Trump's decision to lead the charge against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has stirred understandable wariness among his opponents. Critics have long decried the impulsive and ideological nature of White House policy; many are also mindful of Washington's long and checkered history of meddling in Latin American affairs. When national security adviser John Bolton appeared to signal a U.S. military incursion on Monday, it only deepened their apprehensions.
When the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's president, some American politicians were reluctant to take his side. Others have pointed to the gulf between Trump's supposed moral clarity on Venezuela and his sustained support for problematic monarchies in the Middle East.
Another set of those on the left, including prominent figures in the inner circle of British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, see the events in Venezuela through the prism of Cold War ideology. It's a worldview that celebrates the Maduro regime as an "anti-imperialist" resister of U.S. hegemony -- no matter its record of gross corruption and abuse.
There are similar ideological blinkers on the right, where figures ranging from Brazil's president to a conservative columnist for the New York Times have tried to frame the crisis in Venezuela as the natural outcome of policies advocated by their leftist rivals at home. Raising taxes on mega-rich Americans or protecting LGBT Brazilians, they suggest, will somehow inevitably lead to the scenes of chaos and deprivation in Venezuela.
That conveniently ignores the extent to which Venezuela's disaster is a product of avarice and thuggishness, not socialist doctrine.
"Venezuela has not just suffered from ideology, it also has suffered from false ideology, from a 'socialism' that gave up on health care and education, from a 'populism' that put drug dealers in power, and from ordinary greed," Washington Post columnist Anne Applebaum wrote. "The Venezuelan tragedy is the end game of a certain form of politics, the place where so many of today's 'illiberal democrats' may also eventually end up."
Indeed, illiberal governments are conspicuously among the few nations still in Maduro's camp. "Just look at who's supporting Maduro: China, Russia, Turkey, Cuba, Syria, Nicaragua -- a rogue's gallery of dictators and autocrats across the ideological spectrum," noted Frida Ghitis for Politico.
At the same time, the relatively diverse mix of governments that joined Trump's recognition of Guaidó tells another story. From the right-wing president of Colombia to the center-left government in Canada, many feel that Maduro's exit will start the long process of dragging Venezuela out of the abyss. Maduro has presided over a grim economic collapse and an unprecedented hemispheric refugee crisis.
The way forward remains perilous, as historians Federico Finchelstein and Pablo Piccato laid out Jan. 29 in The Post. Maduro could try to brutally clamp down on the opposition, perhaps precipitating more direct U.S. intervention. Or the military could step in to remove Maduro from power but preserve its privileges and powers -- not unlike the transition seen in Zimbabwe. Or, animated by American threats and buoyed by Russian mercenaries and Chinese loans, Maduro clings grimly to power and consolidates control.
Infinitely preferable, they say, would be a negotiated solution.
For Venezuelans themselves, change can't come sooner -- but few want to see it delivered by U.S. force.
Guaidó himself has said that he does not support a military intervention, an option the White House has refused to take off the table. But the fault lines are deepening. The Post reported Jan. 30 that at least 35 people have been killed and more than 800 detained during protests in the past week. U.S. sanctions are biting into an enfeebled economy, raising the prospect of even worse food shortages.
In response, Maduro's government has now blocked Guaidó from leaving the country and frozen his assets, moves approved by the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.
"The world is clear on what's happening in Venezuela," Guaidó said on Tuesday, shrugging off the regime's moves against him. "Let's not desist because of threats and persecution. We will continue to advance in our fight."
Ishaan Tharoor writes about foreign affairs for The Washington Post.