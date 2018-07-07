So the trade war is on. President Donald Trump seems to have finally put our money where his mouth is regarding trade with China. China, of course, is going to strike back with its own aggressive tariffs. Chances are, it’ll be a lose-lose situation for everyone involved.
The thing is, China has worked hard — both fairly and unfairly — to expand its trade and influence with dozens of other countries besides the United States. That puts them in what may prove to be a more powerful position than Mr. Trump has estimated.
While the United States has spent the last two decades or so pouring trillions of dollars into wars in the Middle East, China has spent about the same amount of time and even more money investing in infrastructure and trade routes around the world.
Their insanely ambitious “One Belt, One Road” initiative, which is really several highways, a few railroads, some gas pipelines and air and sea trade routes, aims to connect more than 70 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific. Combined, those countries make up at least a third of the world’s GDP.
And add to that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a Chinese-led effort with 87 member nations around the world. The bank and its precursors have already invested tens of billions in critical infrastructure projects that are helping developing countries flourish.
The United States alone still accounts for about a fourth of the global GDP. Not too shabby by any measure. But rather than aggressively expanding our partnerships around the world, we’re mostly cutting them off. In fact, one of Mr. Trump’s primary goals is to build a literal wall on the border with Mexico.
China tried something similar, of course. Over hundreds of years, various dynasties and countless workers built more than 13,000 miles of “big, beautiful” wall to keep out marauding armies. It’s a powerfully enduring symbol of Chinese wealth, ingenuity and perseverance. It also didn’t work very well.
Mr. Trump’s wall, if it ever gets finished, probably won’t work very well either. Most people living in the United States illegally came here with a valid visa and overstayed their welcome. Turns out hundreds of miles of barren desert are a pretty effective natural wall. Not that determined people don’t make it across, but it’s a lot easier to hop on a plane.
Besides, rather than spending so much time and money keeping people out, we ought to work on reaching out.
Mexico, the subject of much undeserved antagonism from President Trump, is the world’s 15th largest economy, for example. Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru rank in the top 50 countries by GDP. Other neighbors such as Nicaragua, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay could boom with a little coaxing. We have more than two dozen potential partners in the Americas and the Caribbean that we ought to work with more closely.
China already is doing so. Its government and a handful of Chinese entrepreneurs have spent billions in the Western Hemisphere advancing ambitious infrastructure projects, mainly in South America.
What if we were to do the same?
True, we’re not exactly flush with cash right now. The federal government is more than $20 trillion in debt. We can barely come up with enough money to keep our own roads and bridges from falling apart. And don’t even bother trying to build something more ambitious like a high-speed rail network or more effective mass transit.
But we spend about $50 billion a year on foreign aid. Why not put more of that toward infrastructure projects?
Start with the Pan-American Highway, for example. Some 19,000 miles of road stretch from northern Alaska to the tip of Argentina. Well, almost. There’s a major gap in between Panama and Colombia. It’s all but impassable. But the recent end of Colombia’s five-decade civil conflict with its largest guerrilla army could make it easier to cut a road through the dense jungle, ideally without damaging a fragile and tremendously bio-diverse ecosystem.
What if you could drive nearly halfway around the world on a single road? We could expand and secure rail connections too. And airports are in need of modernization across the Western Hemisphere.
The point is, we ought to start looking at our neighbors in the Americas as actual neighbors rather than potential adversaries — or worse, as enemy combatants in an escalating trade war. We can grow stronger working together or weaker working against one another.
China has made its strategy quite clear. It’s aiming for world domination, one mile at a time.
The United States can’t beat that approach by turning inward and shutting out the rest of the world. We can build a wall and hope for the best, or we can build roads, bridges and railways and work toward a more prosperous future.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.