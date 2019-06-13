Part of the United States’ awakening to the complex challenges posed by a rising China is the realization that America’s economic vulnerabilities are also national security vulnerabilities. And it’s not just about trade.
U.S. capital markets are drastically increasing their holdings of Chinese companies, giving Beijing massive leverage inside the United States and posing huge risks to U.S. investors and the U.S. economy. This practice transfers billions of dollars out of the United States and into China, while also placing U.S. investors in the position of gambling their economic futures on Chinese companies that are beyond the reach of U.S. government oversight and accountability.
For example, the world’s largest index provider, MSCI, has been steadily increasing its holdings of Chinese assets this year, reportedly “after it came under heavy pressure by the Chinese government.” MSCI will quadruple its mainland Chinese holdings this year, which will send about $80 billion of U.S. cash into the struggling Chinese economy right away.
But there are greater implications. Nearly $14 trillion in U.S. investment funds follow the MSCI indexes or use them as yardsticks for their investment decisions. That means asset managers all over the country will be forced to increase their holdings of Chinese stocks and bonds. Millions of Americans, without doing anything, will soon be betting on Chinese companies with their pension funds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Chinese law bars U.S. regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, from verifying the financial disclosures and audits submitted by Chinese companies on national security grounds. When fraudulent activity is discovered, as happens all the time, U.S. investors have no recourse.
The even greater problem is that Wall Street is not even considering how national security considerations can affect the value of these Chinese companies. As the United States cracks down on Chinese firms that contribute to Beijing’s military expansion or its human rights violations, Americans are unwittingly tying their financial futures to those very companies.
“We can no longer allow China’s authoritarian government to reap the rewards of American and international capital markets while Chinese companies avoid financial disclosure and basic transparency, and place U.S. investors and pensioners at risk,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in an interview.
Rubio sent a letter Wednesday to MSCI demanding that the index provider give Congress information on its decision to invest in several Chinese firms and increase the weighting of Chinese company shares in its indexes. Rubio is asking MSCI to provide information on how it conducted due diligence on the Chinese companies to which it is now steering investment.
Does MSCI even know whether these companies are connected the Chinese government, the People’s Liberation Army or China’s Ministry of State Security, or whether they are involved in activities such as South China Sea island building, sanctions busting, weapons production or human rights abuses?
An MSCI spokesperson said in an interview that MSCI’s decision to increase the weight of China shares in its indexes followed an extensive consultation with international institutional investors.
There’s another good reason to reconsider transferring billions of dollars of U.S. taxpayers’ money into China; that’s investment that might otherwise go to U.S. companies to create U.S. jobs. As Joe Biden said in Iowa this week, “When it comes to taking on China, first, let’s invest in ourselves.”
“It is outrageous that long-term passive investment dollars are being funneled out of the U.S. and into opaque companies that avoid routine financial audits,” said Christopher Iacovella, chief executive of the American Securities Association, which advocates for small businesses and small investors.
Policymakers and lawmakers are going to try to force Chinese companies to play by the rules or force Wall Street to stop helping them. For Beijing, economics and national security are closely linked. The United States can no longer pretend that’s not the case.
Josh Rogin is a columnist with The Washington Post.