A 54 percent pay hike for a state employee always merits considerable scrutiny, particularly when the sum in question totals more than $90,000 toward what would be one of South Carolina’s most highly paid agency heads.
So it is indeed troubling that the director of the state Commission on Higher Education apparently received such a significant raise without going through the appropriate channels, as The Post and Courier reported Oct. 20.
It is especially problematic for a watchdog agency in charge of helping South Carolina’s 38 public colleges and universities be more fiscally responsible and financially stable.
On Friday, CHE Chair Tim Hofferth announced he would resign over the salary flap. That’s an appropriate decision.
But this controversy should not be an excuse to undermine the good work of the CHE. Unfortunately, some legislators, including most notably Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, are doing just that.
It’s hardly a secret that Mr. Leatherman is no fan of the CHE. Its members have consistently recommended against spending projects at the state’s institutions of higher education that many legislators, including Mr. Leatherman, tend to favor. Many lawmakers say the CHE is too heavy-handed in its budget-tightening zeal, and that the real problem with college funding is declining state support.
There is something to the latter point. But the CHE is correct in cautioning that long-term demographic and economic trends suggest that the state’s colleges are on an unsustainable path that could lead some schools to collapse without major reforms. That’s a warning that has gone almost entirely unheeded thus far.
The current controversy, however, stems from a pay hike granted a little over two months ago to CHE Director Jeff Schilz, which raised his annual salary to a whopping $257,767, which is more than almost any other state employee — except for, say, college presidents, coaches and athletic directors.
The pay raise is within the state-established range for Mr. Schilz’s job, but it apparently didn’t get the proper approval from a panel led by Mr. Leatherman that signs off on salaries for agency heads.
Whether or not a $257,767 salary is appropriate for the CHE director is a matter worthy of some discussion. We would suggest that Mr. Schilz’s work saving South Carolina taxpayers millions of dollars and fighting for reasonable in-state tuition levels merits substantial compensation.
Still, raises need to go through the proper channels. At Mr. Leatherman’s request, Mr. Schilz has returned the extra salary earned so far. The CHE must also provide a suitable explanation for what happened, and any future salary increases must be approved the correct way.
The CHE would also do well to make transparency a higher priority moving forward given the controversial and important nature of its work.
But the Legislature — including Mr. Leatherman — and the CHE will need to bury the hatchet and work more closely together to protect and strengthen South Carolina’s public colleges and universities.
The CHE can’t get much of substance done without the cooperation of the Legislature. And the Legislature can’t hope to be sound stewards of the state’s higher education system and taxpayer dollars without listening to the recommendations of the CHE.
Everyone involved ought to share the same goal: affordable, high-quality colleges and universities for South Carolina students.