As one of America’s most historic cities, where past and present intertwine, Charleston is literally a Museum Without Walls offering insights that can help us better understand our contemporary world. Interpreting historic houses, public buildings, plantations, churches, forts, cemeteries and monuments, particularly monuments and memorials associated with the Confederacy, has proved challenging.
Charleston has 11 Confederate-linked monuments. The earliest is the bust of poet, novelist and historian William Gilmore Simms in White Point Garden. Simms’ writings defended slavery and his 1842 "History of South Carolina," later updated by his daughter, eulogizing whites and disparaging the “Negro,” was the standardized textbook in South Carolina classrooms for much of the 20th century. The Defenders of Charleston Memorial in Magnolia Cemetery was erected in 1882 by the Ladies Memorial Association adjacent to 2,000 Confederate graves. In 1891 the Washington Light Infantry dedicated an obelisk in Washington Square next to City Hall in honor of its members who perished in the “War Between the States.”
Charleston’s most prominent Confederate monument is the John C. Calhoun statue overlooking Marion Square. The original Calhoun monument was erected in 1887 by the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association to honor a defender of slavery and promoter of a political strategy that led to the Civil War. The unimposing tribute was ridiculed and vandalized by the city’s African-Americans. It was replaced in 1896 by today's towering pillar topped by a larger than life bronze of Calhoun by noted sculptor J. Massey Rind.
In 1891, the United Daughters of the Confederacy opened the Confederate Museum in the 1841 Market Hall on Meeting Street. Also, in 1891 a monument to the crew of the Confederate submarine H. L, Hunley was erected in White Point Garden where 10 years later it was joined by a bust of Henry Timrod, poet laureate of the Confederacy. In 1904 Washington Race Course that served as a Confederate prison where more than 700 Union prisoners perished was renamed for Wade Hampton, the Confederate general elected South Carolina governor in 1876 with the help of the Red Shirts, South Carolina’s version of the Ku Klux Klan. Called “The Redeemer” because of his role in ending Reconstruction, Hampton was additionally honored in 1912 with an obelisk in Marion Square. In 1904, a memorial in Washington Square next to to the Washington Light Infantry obelisk was dedicated to P.G.T. Beauregard, the Confederate general from New Orleans who directed the firing on Fort Sumter. The most recent monument exalting the Defenders of Charleston was erected at the corner of East Battery and Murray Boulevard 1932 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
These Confederate memorials could rightfully be called Jim Crow monuments because their creation coincided with the restoration of white supremacy. The current Calhoun monument is a prime example. In 1895, the year before it was dedicated, South Carolina’s 1868 Constitution was replaced with a Jim Crow constitution that disenfranchised blacks and established racial segregation.
How can Charleston’s Jim Crow monuments be transformed into important learning resources? First, by saving them and then by placing them in historical context. As an example, the Calhoun monument can be contextualized not by a plaque, but by erecting a memorial to the victims of white supremacy adjacent to Marion Square’s Holocaust Memorial, which also honors victims of a racist ideology. Such a memorial would be a sustaining witness to how racism led to the deaths of 600,000 Americans in the Civil War, the lynching of more than 4,000 African-Americans from 1870 to 1981, and to the disproportional incarceration of African-Americans today.
America’s historical legacy of white supremacy was most recently highlighted in this newspaper’s series on the inadequate educational opportunities for South Carolina’s African-Americans. A memorial to victims of white supremacy only a block from Emanuel AME Church would be a powerful learning resource providing perspectives on our history and challenges we face today as a community and a nation.
Robert R. Macdonald is director emeritus of the Museum of the City of New York, and vice chairman emeritus of the South Carolina Aquarium.