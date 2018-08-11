I’ve written thousands of words over the past few years on Charleston’s housing affordability crisis. It’s one of the region’s toughest problems. It’s also an illusion and a distraction from a bigger concern.
Most people in Charleston don’t earn nearly enough money to buy homes here.
After all, a much broader range of the Charleston housing market would be within reach for a much broader portion of the population if more people made more money. The economics are a little more complicated than that, but the basic numbers are shocking.
The median home price in Charleston is about $300,000. That means a person would need to earn about $70,000 a year to afford the average mortgage.
Suffice it to say, the average salary in Charleston is not $70,000. It’s actually a little under $50,000. So the average person in Charleston would need to get a 40 percent raise in order to afford the average home.
And an estimate from the Charleston Regional Development Alliance based on numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the area median hourly wage even lower at just $16.81, or about $35,000 a year — before taxes.
Those people would need to double their income to afford the average house. Try asking for a 100 percent raise. And that’s for the average house. If the median home price is $300,000, that means fully half of all houses cost more.
Only one industry — architecture and engineering — paid a high enough median wage to buy an average house, according to the CRDA data. And again, those people can afford only half of the available houses.
With an average rent of more than $1,200 it isn’t much easier to find an apartment in the Charleston area.
For years we’ve treated that mismatch as a housing problem. And we’ve gone to tremendous lengths to try to get more affordable units on the market. The results, so far, are mixed at best.
Take, for example, Charleston’s workforce housing effort. The city implemented a complex formula to entice developers to build affordable units or contribute to a housing fund in exchange for extra density on some parts of the peninsula.
Then, those units — or the ones that get built with the housing fund money — are rented out to people earning up to 80 percent of the area median income at a rate that roughly equals 30 percent of their earnings.
When you do the math, it all adds up to a barely noticeable number of apartments that aren’t even particularly affordable and are only available to a minuscule portion of the city’s population.
That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a worthless effort. On the contrary. I’ve defended workforce housing initiatives over and over again. They’re better than nothing, and if the state Legislature would let city officials put some more teeth into the program, it would probably have a much bigger impact.
Another case in point is the decade-old-and-counting effort to revitalize part of the East Side neighborhood and “knit together” the community that had been torn apart by the old Cooper River bridges.
While progress is being made — 62 new affordable units broke ground on Thursday — a recent plan for that area fell apart mostly because a developer couldn’t reconcile flood mitigation, height limits and other factors and still build something affordable.
Some of the country’s top experts are now on the case through the city’s larger partnership with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative. Hopefully, they’ll have some innovative ideas.
But the basic challenges will always be tough to overcome: Expensive land, expensive infrastructure and expensive construction make it awfully difficult to keep new housing cheap and still turn even a modest profit, at least without generous public subsidy.
Of course, the city has zero authority to raise wages in the private sector, and boosting the paychecks of underpaid city employees — police officers, firefighters, truck drivers, maintenance technicians, lifeguards, groundskeepers etc. — would require a huge increase in the budget. Ditto teachers, prison guards and others whose salaries come out of the state budget.
Business leaders throughout the region can help, though. And state and federal officials can create policies that incentivize wage increases for average employees.
The alternative is actually pretty costly. Because we would have to build a lot of affordable units in the region in order for the average person to better be able to afford to live here. Those new homes and condos and apartments won’t be cheap.
And it’s going to take some kind of public subsidy to make the math work, whether it’s a tax break or a density bonus or direct public funding like the $20 million Charleston voters approved to build affordable housing in the city last year.
That’s an awfully roundabout way to help people afford a decent place to live. Why not just pay them a little more?
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.