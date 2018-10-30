It is easy to overlook the local school board elections. They are easy to forget in the midst of political division and turmoil. School board voting is often found at the end of the ballot. Though last after a long list of candidates running for crucial national and statewide offices, the local school board members have a significant influence on our children’s day-to-day lives, the well-being of our neighborhoods, and the economic and social vitality of Charleston County and the state of South Carolina.
The Quality Education Project (QEP), a local policy organization that seeks to implement a quality education for all students within the public school system, has been conducting serious evaluations of all of the candidates running for seats on the Charleston County Consolidated School Board. This school board plays an integral role in shaping the quality of education our children receive and, therefore, the quality of life they enjoy. While school board members often have noble intentions, the board has at times appeared to be ill-equipped for a host of reasons that are often beyond one’s individual control. Recent headlines illustrate this sad truth.
Keeping with a practice we developed in 2016 to raise awareness about the importance of staying informed about local school board elections, QEP facilitated a school board forum, conducted thorough observations, and distributed a questionnaire to objectively and fairly evaluate each candidate. This has been guided by our values and commitment to providing academic and community-engaged research to support and initiate educational policy reform committed to equity, access and excellence. The evaluations published this week are based on this research.
Our research has also found the Charleston Coalition for Kids to be contradictory in its positioning concerning board leadership. Money supporting television ads, wealthy connections, and meetings involving power elites on Kiawah Island are at the core of this group’s efforts to effect leadership on the consolidated school board. The Charleston Coalition for Kids has claimed to embrace the goal of disrupting the status quo but endorsed current school board members who are reflective of this and who are often viewed as part of the problem. As suggested by the numerous people who left the coalition this week, the Charleston Coalition for Kids has made false claims without full transparency that have alienated several supporters, not to mention the families they claim to support.
QEP calls for a new vision of leadership concerning education in Charleston County where elected consolidated school board members advocate for a stronger public education system through greater investment in traditional non-charter public schools, embracing goals of transformative racial and economic equity, and genuine engagement with surrounding communities and parents. Public or community support for education is paramount, and Charleston County needs real leadership on the consolidated school board that encourages partnerships with the surrounding community. Charleston County needs leaders on the consolidated school board who advocate for joint efforts between district initiatives and public guidance such as School Improvement Councils (SICs) and Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs).
Given the challenges facing them, we need school board leadership willing to work to see that Title I schools have functioning SICs as mandated by state law. We need new leadership that understands the value of keeping community schools open that serve predominantly African American and Latinx children and are often vital institutions within these communities. Further, we need recognition by this new leadership that an emphasis on school choice, privatization and charters in both the short and long run weaken community-based schools.
Finally, Charleston County needs new leadership on the consolidated school board that would be a strong voice for teachers, students, and their parents by advocating for better pay for teachers, supplies for classrooms, reducing class sizes, and supplying needs outside of basic resources such as reading coaches and peer tutoring.
It is time for a new vision of leadership regarding education in Charleston County that supports strengthening our traditional public schools with an emphasis on greater community involvement, diversity, and focus upon the basic needs of teachers, students, and their parents. The stakes are high and our community can ill afford to not make the best choices for school board leadership in Charleston County. The educational future of our children depends upon it.
Kendall Deas, Ph.D, is co-director of the Quality Education Project.