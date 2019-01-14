Recently, Charleston County Council agreed to buy the vacant Bi-Lo shopping center on Remount Road. Based on a recent newspaper article questioning the wisdom of the purchase price, I felt compelled to let the taxpayers know why our $500,000 below-fair-market value purchase was a good business decision, despite the seller’s profit from the sale.
Over 20 years ago, the county agreed to help the Disabilities Board, which needed a facility to carry out a vital public service. This agency serves those with severe, lifelong disabilities, such as intellectual disabilities, autism, traumatic brain injuries or spinal cord injuries.
Although the county was under no state or federal mandate to provide assistance, it was certainly the right thing to do for a noteworthy organization in our community. At the time, the county entered into a 35-year lease for $1 per year plus some operating costs and building upkeep.
The fair market rental value of the 34,000-square-foot lease at 995 Morrison Drive, in today’s dollars, is over $600,000 annually, which equates to $7.8 million over the 13 years remaining under the lease. The Morrison Drive site also accommodates two Charleston County magistrates’ courts, as well as Charleston County warehouse space.
Fast forward to today. The county identified an opportunity to improve the economics of its moral and contractual relationship with the Disabilities Board. The county bought about 6 acres and 60,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at 1357 Remount Road with several long-term strategic solutions in mind.
First, to establish a permanent home for the Disabilities Board.
Second, to consolidate other county functions at this site to free up Morrison Drive so it can be marketed and sold for maximum value.
Third, to eliminate the annual operating and building upkeep subsidy and mitigate the $7.8 million below- market rent subsidy for the Disabilities Board.
With this backdrop, The Post and Courier questions the wisdom of the county buying property where the seller purchased this vacant Bi-Lo shopping center in 2017 for $2.1 million. At no time does the article state that this purchase price was not an arm’s-length purchase (like a short sale with residential property). Rather, the article sensationalizes the fact that the county paid $4 million when the previous seller bought it for $2.1 million.
The article also leaves out the fact that the property sold for below the appraised price and that in an earlier transaction it sold for more than $5 million.
It is unfortunate that this win-win for the Disabilities Board, the county and the taxpayers has been tainted by a misleading article representing only the fact that the county bought property for more than the previous owner paid.
As a steward of county taxpayer dollars, I stand confidently by my vote in support of this transaction and look forward to the continued success of the Disabilities Board and the cost savings to the taxpayers based on our recent business decisions.
Teddie E. Pryor Sr. represents Charleston County Council District 5.