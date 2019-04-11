Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg and former Mayor Joe Riley recently filed a complaint against the Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp., and I would like to clarify some points of the complaint that I believe are inaccurate.
In 1979, the LDC was founded with the guidance of Mayor Riley as a not-for-profit lender to assist in the revitalization of the commercial corridors in the city and to provide loans to businesses that traditional banks have turned away. The LDC strives to help the underserved community targeting minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned, disadvantaged small businesses, and low-income investment areas. Our primary mission is job creation and economic development. In FY 2018, the LDC loaned $3.6 million and created or retained 379 full-time jobs in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Williamsburg counties.
Members of the board of directors are Charlestonians who live and work in and love Charleston.
In 1984, Mayor Riley, whom I regard as a visionary, secured $10 million in funding with a Federal Urban Development Action Grant. The city wished to use the funds for the development of the Charleston Place hotel but was prevented from lending the funds. The city then asked the LDC to participate in the loan to the developer, and the LDC agreed to do so. For 35 years, the LDC carried the loan on its financials and explained the note to auditors and funding sources. The UDAG loan was scheduled to mature in 2028, and the proceeds were to be used for Title I eligible activities.
Throughout its 40-year history, the LDC has worked as a partner with the city to assist in facilitating or implementing projects to include the acquisition of the Angel Oak, playing a role in the city’s ability to annex Daniel Island, and serving as the lender for other UDAG projects. In this partnership, the LDC would loan funds for the project, the funds would be paid back with interest, and the funds would then be deployed again to further benefit the Charleston community.
As with any successful organization, the LDC has grown strategically over the years. This growth has been evaluated annually by the board of directors and was in part precipitated by requests from the LDC’s major funding partner, the Small Business Administration, to expand into particular areas. For years, the LDC was the only SBA microloan intermediary in South Carolina. The LDC first expanded its lending services into Charleston County in the mid-1990s, and thereafter added Berkeley and Dorchester counties, and then Colleton and Williamsburg counties. Hundreds of businesses have been assisted and thousands of jobs have been created throughout the LDC’s service area.
In 2016, the LDC accepted the $22.8 million repayment of the UDAG loan of which $10 million has been earmarked to be used for affordable housing within the city of Charleston.
The remaining funds will be loaned into our community as the LDC has always done. The city has been and will always be the LDC’s closest partner, and Charleston is where the organization performs the bulk of its work.
The LDC shares the vision with the city. We differ only in approaches to implementation.
Mayor Riley wisely invested $10 million to help build Charleston Place and revitalize downtown Charleston. The initial investment evolved into $22.8 million, and the LDC will replicate this model to support current needs, but also grow the funds so that money is available to address the needs of our children and grandchildren.
The challenge of affordable housing in Charleston is too big and too complicated to be solved by any one entity, even one with as storied a history of innovation in bringing preservation and affordable housing activists together as the city of Charleston. The LDC is committed to working with the city, but we also look to work with other innovative and nimble affordable housing organizations and developers in the city. The LDC will craft the investment necessary to support their efforts whether that be below-market loans, lines of credit, or equity investments.
As a nonprofit with finite resources, the LDC has learned that in order to maximize our impact it needs to invest wisely, leverage its funds with other money, recycle its grants several times over, and be willing to make the smart risks conventional banks and city government cannot.
The LDC will continue pursuing its mission to serve small businesses, increase employment and foster development. The LDC remains ready to work in good faith as a partner with the city to resolve any issue without more cost to taxpayers.
Chad Yonce is chairman of the board of Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp.