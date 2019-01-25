They pulled down all the houses where the children used to crowd,
And built expensive blocks of flats where children weren’t allowed;
And if father got a job there wasn’t anywhere to dwell,
And everybody wondered why the population fell.
Great science greatly labored to increase the people’s joys,
But every new invention seemed to add another noise;
One was always on the telephone or answering the bell,
And everybody wondered why the population fell.
– Read in the House of Commons by Sir Alan Patrick Herbert, November 1938
I’ll say this up front: I hate cellphones and land lines. I hate social media, too.
They’re ruining life as I knew it when I was a boy growing up in the Great Depression. Yes, we had very little money. The farmhouse we lived in had no electricity, no telephone, no television, no radio, no indoor plumbing, no central heat – none of the things many consider necessities today.
The American people had time to appreciate sunsets, starry nights, the babble of brooks, the patter of raindrops on the roof, the rumble of distant thunder and the flashes of lightning.
I had books to read: Zane Grey westerns, Edgar Rice Burroughs’ "John Carter of Mars" and "Tarzan of the Apes." I had a nearly complete edition of Honore De Balzac’s short stories. (I still have 25 of a 26-volume set.) My father bought it with a little leftover beer money at a second-hand bookstore.
We lived in what was, a long time ago, Indian country, not far from Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania. Riding a pony (a gift from a doting grandfather) and hunting Indian artifacts were my favorite outdoor recreations.
But back to cellphones and social media. I’ve read about the growing number of accidental pedestrian deaths in Charleston. And I think I know why. Yes, the growth of the College of Charleston has helped crowd our sidewalks, streets and cocktail lounges in upper King Street. If you haven’t been there for a number of years, go. It’s almost like Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The greater number of tourists visiting here now also adds to the hoopla, though I don’t think the college and the tourists have much to do with pedestrian deaths. I blame cellphones. I never carry one, though I do keep an old one in the car – just in case.
Ask yourself, do you customarily exchange friendly nods and smiles with strangers you pass on the street today? Me neither. This once was what helped earn Charleston its well-deserved reputation as America’s friendliest city. But no more. Nearly everyone you pass now has his or her eyes focused on a cellphone’s tiny screen, even while crossing a busy street. They seem not at all aware of real, live people in their surroundings, much less fast approaching cars and trucks, or clip-clopping horse carriages.
Social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) is something I have never used and never intend to. It has always puzzled me why anyone would want to post personal information and photos of their children, dogs, cats, pet alligators, etc., on the internet. They should know better than this.
What you post on the internet is certain to be harvested by cretins who write and send robocalls and other unwanted solicitations. How annoying and pernicious are these calls? Well, in the 20 or so minutes I’ve been trying to finish this column, I’ve had three robocalls. The first really was a “Do not hang up” call. The second was from a guy with a heavy, foreign accent who claimed to be from Microsoft. He said it had something to do with my computer. I told him to send me an email, and then I hung up. The third was from someone who used my first name, which is Richard. I don’t like to be called Richard. No one who knows me calls me Richard. This guy wanted to sell me insurance.
Rats! There goes my phone again. I have to take this. “Hello .... I’ve done what? .... I’ve won the Nigerian National Lottery? .... You need an account number from my bank so you can send me how much? .... A thousand? .... Is that in U.S. dollars? .... Oh, it’s in Nigerian naira. .... And how much is that in dollars? .... Two dollars and 76 cents?”
Reader, if you get such a call, hang up. Don’t give someone your bank account number unless he says you’ve won at least a million. A thousand naira just isn’t worth it.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.