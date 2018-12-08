We all get angry sometimes. But few activities make us as consistently or as alarmingly angry as driving a car, which nevertheless happens to be something most of us do almost every day.
And it’s not all those bad drivers’ fault, although the jaw-dropping 40,000 traffic deaths per year in the United States suggests that quite a few people are indeed bad — or distracted, or worse, drunk — drivers.
Nor does it have all that much to do with traffic congestion, although you wouldn’t know it based on the traffic-related wrath directed at public officials at pretty much any local government meeting.
It turns out that driving a car, or at least commuting in a car on a regular basis, is bad for our mental and physical health in a variety of ways that go beyond the occasional bout of road rage. It has to do with brain chemistry. And there’s probably no way to fix it short of driving a lot less.
That’s the way mobility planner Jeff Tumlin explained it at a recent lecture at the Clemson Architecture Center in Charleston.
The root of the problem is that piloting a two- or three-ton metal box at deadly speeds alongside other people doing the same thing is inherently dangerous. When someone swerves through traffic or speeds past slower cars or honks his horn, it triggers our “fight or flight” response.
The same brain response that helped early humans avoid being eaten by saber-toothed tigers helps us survive our daily car commutes — but at a cost.
When the human brain perceives a threat, it pumps out a surge of chemicals that help maximize alertness and energy. Our hearts beat faster, our lungs open up and our senses become sharper. We get ready to fight the threat or run away from it.
In heavy traffic, where “flight” is usually impossible, the end result tends to be road rage.
Even people who manage to keep their calm despite being subjected to the stress of car traffic are altering their brain and body chemistry on a daily or near-daily basis. Over the long-term, those alterations can lead to permanent impacts, including anxiety, depression, weight gain, heart damage and cognitive disruption.
The same impacts can result from any kind of stress, of course. But a growing body of research suggests that driving, particularly on lengthy daily commutes, is terrible for us, and the effects are more severe the more we drive.
One 2014 study for the National Institutes of Health, for example, found driving 30 minutes or more per day directly correlated with “obesity, fair/poor quality of life, high/very high psychological distress, time stress and having physical health or emotional problems that interfered with social functioning.”
So why do we subject ourselves to something so harmful and so unpleasant so frequently?
Unfortunately, in Charleston and in most cities in the United States, one of the primary reasons is that many of us have to. Nobody forces us to get behind the wheel every day, of course, but the alternatives are often impractical or unattractive.
Our region is so spread out and so designed for cars that walking and biking aren’t always feasible or safe ways to commute. Public transportation in the Charleston area isn’t as convenient as it could be, in large part because most of the region isn’t built to accommodate it.
And that’s a shame, because walking and biking have pretty much the opposite effect of driving. They improve our health rather than degrade it, and they tend to make us happier in the process. Exercise works wonders for the brain and body.
Even taking the bus is measurably better for physical and mental health than driving a car.
In other words, focusing public policy and infrastructure investment less on the car-centric status quo and more on interventions that make driving less necessary could make us all happier and healthier.
So the next time we’re sitting in traffic on the way home from work, we might consider redirecting our anger from the drivers up ahead to the policymakers who, over generations, have turned car commuting into pretty much the only practical option for so many of us.
After all, that’s the real reason we’re so upset in the first place.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.