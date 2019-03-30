When even leading economists are questioning the very idea of capitalism, you know the system is in trouble.
In a recent article, Nobel economics winner Angus Deaton reviewed two books by other distinguished economists — Raghuram Rajan and Paul Collier — that argue that capitalism is fundamentally flawed. Rajan laments the demise of local communities in the face of big government and mass markets, while Collier discusses the tendency of meritocracy to concentrate talent and money.
Meanwhile, income and wealth inequality is at the center of the well-known critique of capitalism by economist Thomas Piketty. Some critics of capitalism argue that the problem is monopoly power, while others say that capitalism is the culprit behind climate change.
These critiques of the modern economy have some validity. But in the rush to bash capitalism — or to capitalize on the sudden unpopularity of the term — the critics haven’t done a good job of defining what capitalism means.
Often, the term capitalism seems like simply a stand-in for whatever market-like features of modern economies someone doesn’t like. The really important question, therefore, is not whether capitalism is broken, but what should be done to fix the U.S. economic system. For much of the 20th century, the big idea was to construct an alternative system — socialism, communism or anarchism — from the ground up. But that approach largely failed, for any number of reasons.
Economic systems are complex constructs that evolve over time — even a smart group of people is going to make huge mistakes if they try to engineer something totally different. Instead, it seems overwhelmingly likely that the most successful approach will be to modify the current system.
As for what those modifications should be, I tend to think that there are basically two changes that the U.S. needs to focus on.
The first is sustainability: No system will last long if climate change makes the planet uninhabitable. Switching to a low-carbon economy will require major inputs from the public and private sectors.
The second major challenge is to make Americans feel less materially insecure. Instead of looking at aggregate economic numbers — gross domestic product, or the share of wealth held by the 1 percent — we should look at the basic determinants of material comfort and security.
Health care is the biggest sore spot. A big medical bill is the quickest way to fall out of the middle class and analyses show that health care expenses are the leading cause of personal bankruptcy filings. The obvious way to address this problem is for the U.S. to do what every other advanced nation has done, and have the government offer universal health insurance. This will reduce gnawing uncertainty for countless Americans, and enable effective cost controls.
The second thing Americans need is cheaper education and child care. With dual incomes having become the norm, most two-parent families are exposed to the soaring cost of child care. And with a college degree having become ever more crucial for upward mobility, rising tuition has become a formidable barrier to higher education. Subsidized child-care services coupled with increased child-tax credits can help parents stay in the workplace, while there are many steps that can be taken to make higher education more affordable.
Finally, housing costs have outpaced income since the Great Recession. A plan for nationwide affordable housing, such as the one offered by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, would help prevent the crisis from going national.
Would greater environmental sustainability and cheaper health care, child care, tuition and housing be enough to make Americans feel like capitalism — or the mixed economy — is once again working in their favor? It might. And unlike the daunting task of building a new political and economic system from the ground up, these fixes are feasible. Before deciding that capitalism — whatever that even means — needs to be dismantled, try addressing the sore spots.
Noah Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.