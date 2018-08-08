There’s no doubt that the College of Charleston has had a lot of trouble enrolling African American students in numbers that come anywhere close to replicating the racial proportions of our state. Almost 30 percent of South Carolinians are black; blacks make up about 15 percent of our in-state students, and very few of our out-of-state students are black.
I was troubled, then, to read in The Post and Courier that in 2016 the College of Charleston quietly suspended its affirmative action policies. Two national newspapers, the Chronicle of Higher Education and Inside Higher Ed, picked up the story and amplified its implications.
But the stories seemed to contradict my own experience working with our admissions office. Since April 2012, when the College adopted its Diversity Strategic Plan, the Office of Admissions has steadily increased its efforts to attract and enroll the long under-served minority population of South Carolina. They’ve had some successes. They’ve had failures and disappointments, too, but a nefarious retreat from affirmative action is not one of them.
The crux of the matter is what you think when you hear “affirmative action.”
Abigail Fisher sued the University of Texas at Austin because being white disadvantaged her application — she thought that an equally qualified minority student got an acceptance letter that might otherwise have gone to her.
But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against her, asserting that colleges can consider race if diversity is important to the academic mission, if “race-neutral” policies don’t diversify the student body, and if race-conscious policies “withstand strict scrutiny,” proving they don’t violate the Constitution.
That’s how affirmative action works at exclusive colleges. Harvard (which has also been sued) accepts only 1 out of 20 applicants. UT Austin rejects thousands of qualified students. Both schools actually brag about how many qualified students they reject, as if exclusivity were a measure of quality. In such places, affirmative action tips the scale for one candidate and against another.
The College of Charleston is more inclusive. We take our public mission very seriously. The only people rejected are students the Office of Admissions thinks will not succeed here. You read that right: The College offers a first-rate college education to every qualified student.
And then C of C accepts hundreds more who have the talent but not the preparation. Several programs help students bridge the gap between an inadequate K-12 experience and the rigors of college. (In a state that provides a less than minimally adequate education to entire school districts, such programs are a moral imperative.)
We don’t tip the scales. No qualified white student has ever been denied admission to the College of Charleston to make room for a black student.
What happened at C of C is this. Admissions used to look at all rejected minorities a second time to make sure they did not miss a promising candidate. That was the race “factor” in admissions.
But those new bridge programs obviated the need. No one was slipping through the cracks. So admissions quit doing it.
In response to the hullabaloo, College of Charleston’s interim President Steve Osborne has instructed admissions to resume the second look. That’s fine. It probably won’t yield more minority candidates, but it can’t hurt either, and they can go back to saying race is a “factor” in admissions.
What’s lost in this misunderstanding is that there’s another kind of affirmative action that never makes it into the court cases. That’s when you create exclusivity through a certain culture at your college, what we call the “campus climate;” you appeal to certain populations and create an atmosphere that’s alien or even hostile to others; you actively recruit only certain types of people and neglect others. In that sense, the College of Charleston used affirmative inaction for blacks for over 200 years.
We’re making up for lost time. Our Office of Admissions is working hard to eliminate this disparity, and nothing happened in 2016 to set them back.
Joseph Kelly is a professor of English, a former speaker of the faculty, and a former co-chairman of a task force on diversity at the College of Charleston. Kelly’s views are his own and are not an official statement of the College of Charleston.