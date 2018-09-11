Men shout slogans against terrorists after a suicide attack among the protesters in Momandara district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled vest among a group of people protesting a local police commander in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing 25 and wounding about 130, a provincial official said. (AP Photo/Mohammad Anwar Danishyar)