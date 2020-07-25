Brinson: Technically, former SC Sen Dewey Wise is retired. But only technically

“You are never too old to set a new goal or dream a new dream.”
— C.S. Lewis
In 2001, after nearly four decades of lawyering and legislating, Dewey Wise settled into retirement with his wife, Pat, customizing a nice homestead in Colleton County. Soon enough, and just as he had anticipated, the old state senator’s instincts of learning and curiosity and relevance were melding nicely with time — freedoms implied in the grand abstraction known as “retirement.”
His story proves C.S. Lewis’ proposition: There are no age limits on life-chapter goals and personal dreams.
In fact, Thomas Dewey Wise’s life is best described as a matrix of learning and achievements. Back in the ’70s, he was an energetic, thoughtful state senator, a faithful Charleston County Democrat serving through the rapidly growing traction of the Republican Party in local and state politics. He was one of the “young Turks” in the state Senate, advocating for environmental protection policies and better ethics for elected officials.
A native of Orangeburg County, he had attended The Citadel until the strains of family financial difficulties intervened in 1959. He then worked his way through the University of South Carolina.
“I worked three part-time jobs at once to get by,” he recalls. “But I always regretted not being able to finish my degree at The Citadel with my class in 1961.”
And as the Vietnam War was growing, he volunteered to serve in the 101st Airborne Division. Capt. Wise made 15 combat parachute jumps. His commendations included the Bronze Star and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
He earned his law degree from George Washington University and founded a law firm that grew to 24 attorneys. In the late ’90s, he headed a telecommunications enterprise. He was on track for a planned “retirement.”
Busy careers don’t automatically morph into happy retirements, but Wise had goals and dreams. His “retirement” would be a beginning, not an ending.
He was 62 when he began this new life-chapter in 2001, still interested in the ecological and environmental values he espoused as a state senator. His vision was to work that fallow pine tract in Green Pond. His strategies would be works-in-progress, learning what he needed to learn on the go.
Wise turned to Clemson University’s portfolio of environmental instruction, earning certifications as a master wildlifer, master tree farmer, master naturalist and master gardener. His retirement homesite, considered a “barren pine farm” in 2001, is today an award-winning wildlife habitat.
So what does a 78-year-old do with his time once his retirement work goals have been achieved?
Earning a master’s degree at the Citadel Graduate College?
Wise’s interest in geopolitical dynamics had grown, and The Citadel was glad to accept him in a program that put him in classrooms with much younger folks. He had served on the school’s Board of Visitors from 1976-84, but he was forewarned there would be no allowances for such status, nor for his age.
Wise embraced the lectures, research, papers, exams and his master’s thesis. But he was approaching age 80; could he keep up?
Of course he could — and excel.
In May, 61 years after having had to drop out of his initial Citadel class, Wise graduated in the Class of 2020, earning a master of arts in international politics and military affairs.
And he graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average and membership in the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. He was hailed as the oldest graduate in school’s long history.
Wise turns 81 next month. What’s next for this super-achiever?
He continues to be a man with a plan.
“Statistically, with a limited number of days left, I try to make every day count,” he told me. “I have personal goals set up for at least the next five years. Next month, my master’s thesis will be published as a book entitled ‘Hubris and the American Experience in Vietnam.’ I hope to have my autobiography finished and published by the end of this year. Afterwards, I plan to fill my time researching and doing analytical writing for a think-tank.”
The old senator, still ambitious and resolute, inspires us all to consider the values of learning and curiosity, and the proposition of retirement from work and careers but not from life.
Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.