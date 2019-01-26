The group passing through the Texas airport settled in for breakfast at the crowded airport diner. Their attention turned to the hovering television set and coverage of Tim Scott’s call-out of his Republican colleagues about racism and hate. One fellow, his frayed red “MAGA” hat proudly in place, offered a summary commentary of our senator’s bold messaging: “He’s right; that’s wrong.” Their conversation quickly ended when the news coverage turned to trade war updates.
For sure, we know Sen. Scott is right — and “that’s wrong.”
But the discussion always seems to fade at that point.
Scott’s message to his Republican Party colleagues is a wake-up call for all of us: Passivity to racism and hate-baiting emboldens the racists and the hate-mongers. The implied message is that if we care, we should challenge racism and reject hate — firmly and loudly. He is telling us yet again that racism and hate are persistent unresolved truths of our America — inconvenient and uncomfortable. These are the “that’s” in “that’s wrong.”
In June 2016, the U.S. Senate’s only black Republican took to the Senate floor after serial attacks on police officers in Texas and Louisiana. “Our nation is in desperate need of a family conversation,” Scott told his colleagues. “The American family needs to talk about things we have not thought about in a while. We don’t need a Republican conversation on this topic. We don’t need a Democratic conversation on this topic. We need an American conversation that encompasses the entire American family.”
So how and where and when do we begin such a “family” conversation? How about Greater Charleston in 2019?
This is the 50th anniversary of the Charleston hospital workers strike, one of the most studied cases of race and workplace conditions. The premise in 1969 was classic workplace demands: equitable pay and work conditions for hundreds of nonprofessional workers at what was then called the Medical College Hospital and the Charleston County Hospital. A dozen African-American women made their stand and put Charleston and South Carolina under the nation’s microscope. It was about race, civil rights and labor unions. It was a test of our state’s limitations of collective bargaining for public employees.
The New York Times called the strike “the country’s tensest civil rights struggle.” Charleston’s African-American community’s leadership worked anxiously and heroically to maintain the promise of peaceful demonstrations. Thousands turned out for a Mothers’ Day march led by national civil rights and union leaders. The 113-day strike evolved as a public emergency for Regional Charleston, a year after the Orangeburg Massacre, the state police shootings of demonstrators at South Carolina State University that left three young men dead, and less than a year after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
Fifty years later, what are the forensics of the experience that brought our community face-to-face with the fundamental realities of race and societal inequities? What has changed over five decades? Perhaps more importantly, what has not changed?
And Charleston will always be a venue for reflection on the forensics of hate. The numbing tragedy of the Mother Emanuel murders will forever challenge us to understand “why.”
And what about the consequences of slavery? That conversation might begin with the reading of Harvard historian Jill Lapore’s book “These Truths,” a fascinating story of America’s history.
America, Dr. Lapore tells us, is a survival story; never perfect, but always strong and viable. She reminds us our brand of democracy is an evolving experiment and that there’s nothing new about the upsets and tensions that trouble us now, except, perhaps, for the tone and social media dimensions.
Another important conclusion of “These Truths” is that the insidious legacies of slavery continue to challenge the Founding Fathers’ promised equities of democracy. America began as a slave society, an unresolved paradox to the “These Truths” declarations that all men having been created equal are entitled to equal rights and benefits of Americanism. The end of slavery ignited aspirational goals of equality. Hard demographic facts confirm that hasn’t worked out well for millions of African-Americans.
Tim Scott’s serial messaging challenges all Americans to reject racism and hate.
Like those fellows at the airport diner, we know he’s right — and “that’s” wrong.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013 @gmail.com.