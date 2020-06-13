Brinson: Let's make America a better version of itself

I hereby declare, unambiguously, that racism is systemic.
It has been during my lifetime.
It’s insidious, too.
And it’s the reckoning cliff we Americans now race toward.
We have our last best chance to get this right. America must become a better version of itself or risk faltering in the great experiment of democracy.
My generation was born into a society hard-wired for discrimination and racism. And most of us were confused from the start.
Race divisions in the 1950s were formatted ignorance, and even as young children, we wondered “why.”
Memories are vivid. In the mid-1950s, a large plot separated our housing project home from the black family homes in the venerable Liberty Hill neighborhood. There we often played with black children. Our parents visited with theirs, and they watched over us. But we never saw our black playmates in our classrooms, nor in our church. Nor in restaurants, movie theaters, public playgrounds.
And in 1956, on the other side of that makeshift play lot, a new rail passenger terminal was built — with separate waiting rooms for whites and blacks. What were the railroads thinking? There was never a demonstration or march in protest.
My formative days as an ambitious young journalist compounded the confusion. I wrote white-only obituaries, edited white-only sports pictures. But I was inspired when my black colleagues Rudy Pyatt and Clyde Johnson joined the newsroom teams in the late ’60s. And I was privileged to learn from mentors who worked through professional and institutional reckonings and offered me leadership and instruction, always with encouragement to recognize racial inequities and work as best I could toward solutions.
Yes, raw institutional discrimination over six decades has been tempered, but much of it has been reformatted. That black men and women are dying at disproportionate rates in this COVID-19 pandemic confirms the co-related realities of economic opportunities and access to health care. And George Floyd’s murder illuminates a dashboard of persistent grievances, reminding each of us that the bottom lines of this reckoning are about fellow humans and humanity. The code of humanity dictates with explosive clarity that, yes, black lives matter. That cannot be parsed. And every value and standard of America’s DNA should reflect this, from educational and economic structures to police practices.
So, we are yet again at the beginning of a process to resolve racial divisions and inequities. We are reminded that for all we’ve done, we need to do more.
This moment seems different. The world watches and judges. We sense that gestures and rationalizations have run the course. Actionable dialogue is imperative, immediately.
Here’s hoping we can quickly begin to move together on what will likely be a long journey toward resolution. Rioting will burden the process; good faith dialogue will facilitate it.
And we older folks should step aside and abet the younger generations. Younger Americans likely are as confused as we were 60 years ago, but the future is theirs. Our role is to listen and to help them realign America as they see it.
I was the oldest member of my class last year in Furman University’s Diversity Leadership Initiative, an award-winning fellowship at the school’s Riley Institute. This initiative was founded in 2003 by our former governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Richard Riley. More than 2,300 South Carolinians have participated.
Our class represented a demographic spectrum — races and ethnicities, genders, age groups. It was a forum for sharing experiences and best practices related to diversity in society and in the workplace. For most of us, and especially me, it was a John Wooden experience. The legendary college basketball coach preached “it’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.”
That theme seems so apt as we struggle to move forward, together.
In the quasi-academic setting, we shared life experiences, candid perceptions and best practices. We documented serial realities: Women have larger burdens in the workplace, America really is a different proposition for most black people, and yes, there is evidence aplenty of direct and implied “white privilege.”
The dialogue and exercises of the Riley Fellows program produced broader and deeper understandings. Together we began to focus on blind spots in our perceptions about the diversity of modern America. It was precisely the process needed now to guide us toward the imperative of the moment — action and reconciliation.
Making America a better version of itself is a goal we can all embrace.
So, let’s do so.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a 2019 Riley Fellow. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com