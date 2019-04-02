Fritz Hollings is arguably the greatest elected leader in South Carolina’s long history.
Sure, that’s a supremely subjective view.
But if not Fritz, then who?
That debate can begin soon enough. But more important is one more visit with this special man in his Isle of Palms home.
Father Time is suddenly gaining on Fritz Hollings. He turned 97 on New Year’s Day. He sits in a special chair, his posture Citadel erect. His voice, though, is slow and labored.
But his remarkable memory ignites the conversation.
We talked about his early days in the state Legislature 70 years ago. He led a caucus of young World War II veterans, elected with a determination to turn South Carolina away from backward mindsets and grievances of Reconstruction, and toward aspirational horizons of true economic development and social progress.
Better schools for all races and especially in rural areas was the first order of his business. He was young, fresh and determined. He persisted against the realities of segregation. A new sales tax provided the funding; Hollings provided the transformative leadership. School reforms passed.
He smiled at the comment that the Legislature’s current initiatives to reform public education is a classic trip back to the future. “The schools are where it begins,” he said softly. “We had to get it right in 1950 and they have to get it right today.”
Within a decade after his first election in 1948, Hollings became lieutenant governor, then governor, always messaging the link between public education and social and economic progress. He declared technical education an imperative for bringing our state to requisite competitiveness.
Gov. Fritz Hollings’ successors have all earned merit badges for sustained economic development. But the DNA of South Carolina’s soaring economic development success story leads right back to Hollings’ incipient leadership, when technical training and global investments were abstractions in a state so dependent on the textile industries and agricultural productions.
He began his seven-term U.S. Senate career at age 43, always the “junior” senator. And some would argue that Strom Thurmond, with a similar elective service record, was better at “bringing home the bacon.” But Fritz Hollings was persistently effective in his own way. He brought home his share of the “bacon,” but he was interested in the eggs and grits, too.
And Hollings was never afraid to challenge our social conscience.
He left the governor’s office in 1963, urging his colleagues to embrace integration peacefully. “(We) must realize the lessons of 100 years ago and move on for the good of South Carolina and our United States. ... This should be done with dignity. It must be done with law and order.”
He was already planning to run for Senate, and that speech was raw political courage. A month later, Charlestonian Harvey Gantt enrolled at Clemson as its first African-American student. Some Southern governors resisted integration, fomenting tension and division. Hollings opened doors and encouraged social progress.
In 1969, Sen. Hollings led reporters on a series of “hunger tours,” and then published his book “The Case Against Hunger.” He co-sponsored legislation that created programs to provide healthful foods to pregnant women, new mothers and young children. The scorecard: thousands of lives saved, especially in rural areas of Southern states.
Hollings advocated for strong environmental preservation policies. The ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge is named for him as a tribute to his leadership.
He appointed outstanding federal judges. And in 2015, he asked his former congressional colleagues to rename the Ernest F. Hollings Judicial Center on Broad Street in honor of the late federal Judge J. Waties Waring, whose courageous rulings against segregation in the 1940s and 1950s exposed him to death threats and social isolation.
Hollings’ leadership after Hurricane Hugo’s devastation was reassuring and keyed better agency responses. His decades of leadership in port development is largely under-reported, especially his guidance of the ponderous Santee Cooper Rediversion project. Most of us have long since forgotten that this project, completed in 1985, restored Charleston Harbor’s commercial viability and re-created our port’s development potential.
An hour had passed, and it was time for our group to say goodbye — and for my summary message to Ernest F. Hollings.
We shook hands with eye contact. “Senator, you are probably the greatest elected leader South Carolina has ever had,” I said.
He smiled modestly, and gently shook his head in a negative motion.
Some of us considered him our first political role model. Many of us will forever be grateful for his encouragement and help. All of us have been well-served by this remarkable man. And many future generations will benefit from his leadership.
“We love you, senator, and so does all of South Carolina,” I whispered as our handshake ended.
Suddenly his voice seemed unlabored.
“I love you, too.”
If not Fritz, who?
Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.