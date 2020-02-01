“Do not train children in learning by force and harshness but direct them to it by what amuses their minds, so that you may be better able to discover with accuracy the peculiar bent of the genius of each.” – Plato
At a moment when public school governance across regional Charleston seems to be a tortuous and noisy process, Plato’s enduring message frames an instructive reality — education is not just about teachers and classrooms — and the incessant demands of taxpayers that schools do a lot with a little. Collateral and complementary learning experiences are important, too.
Progressive communities are embracing this idea — and we should know more about the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, the popular and ambitious operation at the historic Camden Depot on Ann Street in downtown Charleston.
Since 1960, the number of children’s museums and science centers has grown steadily, and that growth has accelerated in the past decade. There are 200 in the United States, including six in South Carolina. National studies have shown these centers work by stimulating a child’s curiosity. They’re embraced by parents and educators, generating 30 million annual visits.
The experience they offer integrates playtime and tactile self-instruction with exhibits, experiments, functional art. The objective is Platonism: Cue a child’s imagination and desire to learn.
Most children’s museums function as nonprofits, dependent on admission and activity fees and charitable contributions; a growing number enjoy some public support, as operations prove their collateral values to public education. The Association of Children’s Museums reports the annual economic impact of these operations exceed $5.5 billion.
The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry opened in 2003. Today, it operates in the cramped and linear spaces at the Camden Depot, a dollar-a-year tenancy provided by the city. Nichole Myles became chief executive in July 2015, having been recruited from Davenport, Iowa, where she served as chief education and experience officer at the Putnam Museum and Science Center. Myles, a nationally respected educator, quickly applied mission management and marketing techniques.
“Learning partners like children’s museums are showing a growing impact on education,” she said.
Working with a 17-member volunteer board, Myles guides the CML through a composite cycle of growing attendance, educational importance — and financial challenges. The annual budget has increased by 70% to $1.7 million. Last year, its board used $500,000 in reserves to fund major facilities improvements that required the museum to close for several months. The reopening also brought improved exhibits.
But the museum operates in a sparse, 10,400-square-foot space. A recent economic impact study by The Citadel’s Baker School of Business found the museum has an impressive $6 million annual economic impact. A national survey showed the Charleston museum had more visitors per square foot than any similar facility in the United States.
Annual admissions doubled over the past five years to 200,000. Myles and her board have broadened access policies to include children whose families lack financial means. Last year, some 26,000 children and family members were admitted for free or at reduced prices.
Success is the CML’s lurking challenge. Its popularity with children, parents and educators grows its reputation and attendance, steadily straining its cramped spaces and limiting its potential. Long range plans target more space, a second campus, or perhaps a larger, regionally central location.
Such a vision is not pipe-dreaming. The Louisiana Children’s Museum began its operations 32 years ago in a warehouse near the Mississippi River. Last year, with notable public and private support, it moved to a 5.2-acre site and a new 32,000-square-foot complex at New Orleans City Park. Attendance is booming.
So, “our” little museum, with its overflowing demand and crowded spaces, is at once a sweet success story and a growing “partner” in the region’s educational offerings. It begs our strategic attention to ensure it sustains its trajectory of growth and service.
Taxpayers’ support? One day, maybe.
Broader philanthropic support? Absolutely.
Visit on a busy day. Chances are you’ll leave with nice impressions.
It is enjoyable to hear the sounds of children thoroughly enjoying themselves.
It is particularly reassuring to watch children learning — while happily at play.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper and a North Charleston city councilman, can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.